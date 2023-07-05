Milan at crossroads after favourites Tonali and Maldini shown the door





Tonali was more than just a key man for Milan, he is a boyhood fan of the club considered a potential future captain who was the connection between the pitch and the San Siro stands.

He was also a player who had repeatedly said in the past that he wanted to become what the Italians call a 'bandiera', a symbol of the club like Maldini and Franco Baresi before him.

"I want to stay here as long as I can. If you ask me today I'd say for the rest of my career," he said last winter.

"But it's too early to make those sort of promises, desire isn't the only thing that matters in our lives as footballers, there are a lot of other factors... you can't make long-term predictions."

It turned out to be a good decision for both him and Milan as he was crucial to them winning their first league title in over a decade in 2022 and re-establishing them as a force in Europe following a run to the semi-finals in the most recent Champions League.

