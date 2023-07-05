Video
Wimbledon chiefs play down fears over damp grass on Centre Court

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

LONDON, JULY 4: Wimbledon chiefs downplayed concerns over dampness on Centre Court on Tuesday despite a long delay during Novak Djokovic's first-round match on the opening day of the championships.
The seven-time champion, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, defeated Argentina's Pedro Cachin in straight sets on Monday.
But the clash was delayed for nearly 90 minutes after the conclusion of the first set, even though the roof was deployed due to rain, with multiple inspections by officials and players before play resumed.
Defending champion Djokovic at one stage emerged with a towel, which he used to rub the surface of the court, to laughter from the crowd.
Members of the groundstaff then used hand-held leaf blowers to try and dry the surface in farcical scenes on the world-famous court.
"They were also very confused about what's going on," Djokovic said after his match. "I guess they will check that.
"Hopefully they'll fix it because that's one of the only two courts that has a roof. If it starts raining, if you can't play under the roof, that's a little bit of an issue for the schedule."
Later in the day, five-time champion Venus Williams suffered a nasty fall on the same court, hurting her already-bandaged right knee. "I was literally killing it, then I got killed by the grass," said the 43-year-old after her loss to Elina Svitolina.    �AFP


