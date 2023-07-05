AmCham greets American people on US Independence Day American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) President Syed Ershad Ahmed on Tuesday expressed greetings and best wishes to the people and the government of the USA on this occasion of its Independence Day





"Like every year, the USA celebrates Independence Day on the 4th of July. On behalf of American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham Bangladesh) personally, I would like to extend greetings and best wishes to all the people and the government of the United States of America on this occasion", AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed said in a statement.







"The USA is the largest trade and investment partner of Bangladesh. Currently, Bangladesh has experienced significant growth in exports to the USA, and there has been an increase in investment from the USA into Bangladesh.



"The U.S. companies operating in Bangladesh thrive in sectors such as energy, technology, beverages, financial services, hospitality, and logistics. In addition, Bangladesh has received technological and technical support from the United States for many decades."







"USAID has been supporting the agriculture, education and health sectors of Bangladesh for a long time. Notably, there have been significant changes in trade relations, and AMCHAM has been working as a catalyst for the past 25 years. We sincerely wish that our trade relations will increase through diplomatic initiatives between our two countries".