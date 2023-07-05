Taka sees biggest devaluation against US dollar





This move by the central bank BB is a step further to implement a unified and market-driven exchange rate regime, putting an end to multiple exchange rate mechanisms to ease pressure on country's forex reserves, according to BB officials.

Bangladesh is facing tightrope balancing on the financial front with external payments imbalance staying high, its current account deficit widened and depleting forex reserve, according to the statistics available until May.

According to International Monetary Fund's guidelines, Bangladesh's gross international reserve stood at $ 24.17 billion on Monday, while Bangladesh Bank's conventional value of the foreign exchange reserve was $ 31.17 billion on the day.

