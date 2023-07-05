Video
Wednesday, 5 July, 2023
Rampal power plant unit-2 synchronizes successfully

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, July 4: The second 660 MW Unit of the 1320 MW Maitree Super Thermal Power     Project of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (BIFPCL) at Rampal passed successfully all synchronization test with the National Grid last week, says a press release.
"All associated systems including FGD, were taken into service. This was a significant milestone towards project completion and would add the balance of 660 MW capacity to the grid in the coming months," the management said.
Unit-2 synchronization milestone was achieved within a record 28 days from Boiler Light-up which is amongst the best in the industry for similar ultra-supercritical units.
This challenging task was completed with coordinated efforts by BIFPCL, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Fichtner (Owner's Engineer) and supported by National Thermal Power Company (NTPC)'s Project Management Group from India.
The first 660 MW Unit of Maitree STPP is already under commercial operation from 23rd December 2022.
On the occasion, BIFPCL Project Director, Atanu Dutta said this achievement       is the result of goal-based close monitoring along with the adoption of process ergonomics for delivering all tasks by optimum utilization of resources.
Managing Director, BIFPCL Sayeed Akram Ullah said Maitree Project is the symbol of friendship and strong bondage between two great nations, Bangladesh and India.
Talking to reporters Anwarul Azim, DGM of BIFPCL said, advanced technology will ensure cheaper, more efficient and reliable power to Bangladesh Grid. 100 percent power generated by Maitree STPP shall be off taken by Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) for nationwide distribution.
The Rampal Power Plant unit-2 test synchronized successfully on June 28 in 2023, he said, adding it will go on commercial production by September this year.


