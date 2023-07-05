Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 July, 2023, 2:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA urges NBR to extend bond license renewal period to 3 years

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) recently appealed to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to extend the bond license renewal period for all direct export-oriented industries to three years.
Currently, the bond license renewal period stands at two years and BGMEA believes a three-year renewal period will provide crucial policy support to the sector.
In a letter signed by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan on Tuesday, the organization highlighted the government's efforts to sustain export growth in the garment sector through various policy supports.
For instance, the letter said the renewal periods for Import Registration Certificate (IRC), Export Registration Certificate (ERC), registration certificate from Export Development Bureau and trade license have all been extended from one year to five years. These measures have significantly reduced both the time and cost burdens for exporters.
BGMEA emphasized that whereas the bond license renewal period for export-oriented industries             in Export Processing Zones (EPZs) has been extended to three years, the same privilege has not been granted to industries located outside the EPZs. This discrepancy creates discrimination and disadvantages for non-EPZ export-oriented industries, the letter said.
BGMEA stated that this disparity would hinder their ability to benefit from extended renewal periods and ultimately impede their export capacity and growth. Furthermore, the double policy approach creates an uneven playing field and introduces discrimination into export trade.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AmCham greets American people on US Independence Day
Taka sees biggest devaluation against US dollar
Rampal power plant unit-2 synchronizes successfully
BGMEA urges NBR to extend bond license renewal period to 3 years
DSE, CSE edge up marginally
UNDP, BSEC to jointly develop SDG thematic bonds
Reserves slip to $30b again after $1.1b import payment today
Business confidence among Japan's big producers improves


Latest News
2 killed, 5 injured as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Tangail
Electronic toll system launched at Padma Bridge
Afghanistan invite Bangladesh to bat
Metro rail service time extended
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Snake bite kills housewife in Patuakhali
10 dead in three US mass shootings
Teesta flows above danger level in Nilphamari
3rd, 4th dose of COVID vaccination campaign start
Family vandalises clinic in Ctg over death of pregnant woman
Most Read News
Let refugees work wherever they are
Complain lodged over rape of student at city's Dhanmondi
Oil tanker blasts again in Jhalakathi, 11 hurt
Death of two brothers: Pest company chairman, MD sent to jail
Papia shifted to Cumilla jail for torturing woman
28 families in Sunamganj forced to go shelter centre
Viqarunnisa student dies of dengue fever
Dengue: DSCC starts 3-day 'combing operation', owner fined
Seeing people in comfort puts Fakhrul in discomfort: Quader
PM unveils foundation stones of 6 projects, opens Copyright Bhaban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft