BGMEA urges NBR to extend bond license renewal period to 3 years





Currently, the bond license renewal period stands at two years and BGMEA believes a three-year renewal period will provide crucial policy support to the sector.

In a letter signed by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan on Tuesday, the organization highlighted the government's efforts to sustain export growth in the garment sector through various policy supports.

For instance, the letter said the renewal periods for Import Registration Certificate (IRC), Export Registration Certificate (ERC), registration certificate from Export Development Bureau and trade license have all been extended from one year to five years. These measures have significantly reduced both the time and cost burdens for exporters.

BGMEA emphasized that whereas the bond license renewal period for export-oriented industries in Export Processing Zones (EPZs) has been extended to three years, the same privilege has not been granted to industries located outside the EPZs. This discrepancy creates discrimination and disadvantages for non-EPZ export-oriented industries, the letter said.



