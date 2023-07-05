DSE, CSE edge up marginally





DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 2.75 points to settle at 6,334.11. The DS30 Index, which consists of blue-chip companies, also advanced 2.01 points to 2,193.53 and the DSES index, which represents Shariah-based companies, advanced 0.65 point to 1,374.48.

Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, fell to Taka 6,002.89 million which was Taka 6,797.33 million at the previous session of the week. Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 374 issues traded, 120 declined, 74 advanced and 180 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Union Cap was the top gainer, posting a 10 per cent gain while Imam Button was the day's worst loser, losing 5.97 per cent following its corporate declarations.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with slightly upward trend with its major CASPI 21.29 points up at 18,726.69.



Stocks witnessed flat on Tuesday as the major indices of the both Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges showed no significant rise amid lower activities of large-cap securities.DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 2.75 points to settle at 6,334.11. The DS30 Index, which consists of blue-chip companies, also advanced 2.01 points to 2,193.53 and the DSES index, which represents Shariah-based companies, advanced 0.65 point to 1,374.48.Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, fell to Taka 6,002.89 million which was Taka 6,797.33 million at the previous session of the week. Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 374 issues traded, 120 declined, 74 advanced and 180 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.Union Cap was the top gainer, posting a 10 per cent gain while Imam Button was the day's worst loser, losing 5.97 per cent following its corporate declarations.The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with slightly upward trend with its major CASPI 21.29 points up at 18,726.69.At CSE, 211 issues were traded. Of those, 62 closed higher and 70 closed lower when 55.23 lakh shares worth Tk 18.80 crore changed hands. �BSS