Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 July, 2023, 2:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DSE, CSE edge up marginally

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Stocks witnessed flat on Tuesday as the major indices of the both Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges showed no significant rise amid lower activities of large-cap securities.
DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 2.75 points to settle at 6,334.11. The DS30 Index, which consists of blue-chip companies, also advanced 2.01 points to 2,193.53 and the DSES index, which represents Shariah-based companies, advanced 0.65 point to 1,374.48.
Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, fell to Taka 6,002.89 million which was Taka 6,797.33 million at the previous session of the week. Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 374 issues traded, 120 declined, 74 advanced and 180 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Union Cap was the top gainer, posting a 10 per cent gain while Imam Button was the day's worst loser, losing 5.97 per cent following its corporate declarations.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with slightly upward trend with its major CASPI 21.29 points up at 18,726.69.
At CSE, 211 issues were traded. Of those, 62 closed higher and 70 closed lower when 55.23 lakh shares worth Tk 18.80 crore changed hands.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AmCham greets American people on US Independence Day
Taka sees biggest devaluation against US dollar
Rampal power plant unit-2 synchronizes successfully
BGMEA urges NBR to extend bond license renewal period to 3 years
DSE, CSE edge up marginally
UNDP, BSEC to jointly develop SDG thematic bonds
Reserves slip to $30b again after $1.1b import payment today
Business confidence among Japan's big producers improves


Latest News
2 killed, 5 injured as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Tangail
Electronic toll system launched at Padma Bridge
Afghanistan invite Bangladesh to bat
Metro rail service time extended
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Snake bite kills housewife in Patuakhali
10 dead in three US mass shootings
Teesta flows above danger level in Nilphamari
3rd, 4th dose of COVID vaccination campaign start
Family vandalises clinic in Ctg over death of pregnant woman
Most Read News
Let refugees work wherever they are
Complain lodged over rape of student at city's Dhanmondi
Oil tanker blasts again in Jhalakathi, 11 hurt
Death of two brothers: Pest company chairman, MD sent to jail
Papia shifted to Cumilla jail for torturing woman
28 families in Sunamganj forced to go shelter centre
Viqarunnisa student dies of dengue fever
Dengue: DSCC starts 3-day 'combing operation', owner fined
Seeing people in comfort puts Fakhrul in discomfort: Quader
PM unveils foundation stones of 6 projects, opens Copyright Bhaban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft