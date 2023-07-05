Video
Reserves slip to $30b again after $1.1b import payment today

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

The country's foreign exchange reserves are set to come down to $30 billion again after clearing the import bills of $1.1 billion with the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) today (Wednesday).
The forex reserves stood at $31.19 billion as of June 30. As such, the reserves after the payment will be slightly more than $30 billion.
The reserves fell below $30 billion in May, but it bounced back on budgetary support from various development partners, including the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, acting spokesperson for the central bank, said the payment will be made on Wednesday.
The ACU payment gateway covers monetary transactions by its nine member countries - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka - for regional imports. The bills are cleared every two months.
Earlier in May, Bangladesh Bank (BB) cleared $1.18 billion in import bills to the Union, to bring down reserves to $29 billion.
A senior official at the central bank said the balance of imports and exports from ACU member countries is cleared every two months. Accordingly, the balance of the amount imported and exported in May and June should be paid by the 10th of this month.
"We will make it early. Many say we are late in making payments or have problems. This is a misconception. There is no default on these country-to-country payments. We always complete the payment within the allowed time," he added.
Pointing out that ACU's payment amount is decreasing due to a drop in imports; the official said Bangladesh used to make import payments of up to $8 billion a month. However, the payments fell to $5 billion in May this year due to various actions taken by the central bank.
"We are seeing an impact of this in case of ACU payments. We had to pay about $2 billion in ACU payments for imports during May-June last year. It now needs to be slightly over $1 billion for the same period this year due to falling imports," he added.
In August 2021, the country's reserves hit a record high of $48 billion. Since then, it has been on a gradual fall with some fluctuations due to rising imports and falling remittances and export earnings amid the  business reopening after Covid-19 restrictions. The situation deteriorated further in the onset of Russia-Ukraine war.
Meanwhile, as part of efforts to maintain standard foreign exchange reserves, the government-imposed bans on luxury items in the middle of last year, helping a decrease in opening of letter of credit.
According to the central bank, LC openings fell by more than 25 percent to $62.4 billion in the nine months (July-May) of FY23, compared to $83.58 billion in the same period last year.
Bangladesh's merchandise exports grew 6.67 percent to $55.55 billion in fiscal 2022-23, compared to $52.08 billion in the same duration of the previous fiscal year, as per data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Monday.


