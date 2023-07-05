Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 July, 2023, 2:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Business confidence among Japan's big producers improves

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

TOKYO, July 4: Confidence among Japan's largest manufacturers rose as business conditions have improved for the first time in seven quarters, a key survey showed Monday.
The Bank of Japan's closely watched quarterly Tankan survey is considered the broadest indicator of how Japanese businesses are faring.
It reports the difference between the percentage of firms that are upbeat and those that see conditions as unfavourable.
A positive figure means more businesses feel optimistic than pessimistic. Among major manufacturers, business confidence rose to plus five from plus one three months earlier.
The reading came after the fifth quarterly drop in sentiment and an unchanged figure in December 2021, and beat market expectations of plus three.
Optimism also grew slightly among non-manufacturers, from plus 20 to plus 23, against market expectations of plus 22.

The better-than-expected large manufacturer confidence was due to "improvement in the auto sector, which reflected an easing chip shortage and a lull in import price rises thanks to falling fuel costs," Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute, told AFP ahead of the data release.

Improvement in confidence among non-manufacturers reflects recovery in the service sector after the lifting of Covid-related regulations and a recovery in inbound tourism, he said.

Looking ahead, the survey "will likely weaken slightly over a potential worsening in the US and European economies following central bank rate hikes and a delay in the recovery of the Chinese economy."

The latest reading "could be a factor in encouraging the BoJ to tweak" a policy tool known as the yield curve control, which sets the band in which rates for 10-year government bonds fluctuate, he said.

But he expected no change in this month's policy meeting, "as there is no reason for the BoJ to rush."    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AmCham greets American people on US Independence Day
Taka sees biggest devaluation against US dollar
Rampal power plant unit-2 synchronizes successfully
BGMEA urges NBR to extend bond license renewal period to 3 years
DSE, CSE edge up marginally
UNDP, BSEC to jointly develop SDG thematic bonds
Reserves slip to $30b again after $1.1b import payment today
Business confidence among Japan's big producers improves


Latest News
2 killed, 5 injured as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Tangail
Electronic toll system launched at Padma Bridge
Afghanistan invite Bangladesh to bat
Metro rail service time extended
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Snake bite kills housewife in Patuakhali
10 dead in three US mass shootings
Teesta flows above danger level in Nilphamari
3rd, 4th dose of COVID vaccination campaign start
Family vandalises clinic in Ctg over death of pregnant woman
Most Read News
Let refugees work wherever they are
Complain lodged over rape of student at city's Dhanmondi
Oil tanker blasts again in Jhalakathi, 11 hurt
Death of two brothers: Pest company chairman, MD sent to jail
Papia shifted to Cumilla jail for torturing woman
28 families in Sunamganj forced to go shelter centre
Viqarunnisa student dies of dengue fever
Dengue: DSCC starts 3-day 'combing operation', owner fined
Seeing people in comfort puts Fakhrul in discomfort: Quader
PM unveils foundation stones of 6 projects, opens Copyright Bhaban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft