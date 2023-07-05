

Trip Leads successfully hosts first boot camp in Dhaka

The captivating session took place at Moar, Dhanmondi and witnessed the enthusiastic participation of students from various esteemed educational institutions, says a press release.

This tour guide training programme was initiated by Sabira Mehrin Saba, who received a grant from the EMK center to put her plan into action. This program aims to equip young individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to become exceptional trip leaders, promoting the beauty and cultural richness of Bangladesh.

Through engaging programs and immersive experiences, Trip Leads strives to foster a new generation of passionate ambassadors who can showcase the country's remarkable destinations to visitors worldwide.

The inaugural boot camp proved to be an engaging and enlightening experience for all attendees. It aimed to equip students with invaluable trip leadership skills while fostering their passion for exploring and promoting the vibrant tourism landscape of Bangladesh.

The second part of the boot camp featured an interactive activity designed to stimulate critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Participants were presented with a series of trip-related challenges and were encouraged to devise innovative solutions. This practical exercise not only enhanced their ability to tackle real-world scenarios but also fostered a collaborative environment that encouraged teamwork and creativity.

The success of the first boot camp underscored the significance of Trip Leads' mission to empower and cultivate a new generation of skilled trip leaders. By providing students with the necessary knowledge, hands-on experience, and networking opportunities, Trip Leads aims to nurture their potential and fuel their passion for showcasing the rich cultural and natural heritage of Bangladesh to visitors from around the world.

As the journey of Trip Leads continues, the organization remains committed to inspiring and empowering more young individuals in the tourism sector.

Through their efforts, they strive to contribute significantly to the economic and cultural development of Bangladesh. Their next stop for boot camp is the second largest industrial location in Bangladesh, Chattogram.

