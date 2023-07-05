

Arla Foods to get insurance services from MetLife

The signing ceremony between Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited & MetLife Bangladesh took place recently at the Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited Head Office, says a press release.

As part of this contract, nearly 1,500 members of Arla Foods will receive financial support for medical treatments, accidents and loss of life. The company selected MetLife as the employee insurance provider because of the insurer's customized solutions, online claims settlement service, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength.

Arla Foods Bangladesh Ltd has been operating in Bangladesh since 2014 along with its FSSC 22000 (V5.1) certified packaging facility located in Konabari, Gazipur. Its portfolio currently includes Dano Power and Dano Daily Pushti, providing dairy nourishment and nutrition to millions every month.

In Bangladesh, MetLife provides insurance protection to over 270,000 employees and their dependents of more than 800 organizations.

Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Chief Corporate Business Officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said, "I am optimistic that our extensive experience of providing life insurance services will enable us to provide a tailor-made solution to cater to the unique needs of the employees of Arla Foods."

Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited's Managing Director Laurent Ponty, Head of Human Resources & Administration Md Ali Ahsan Khan, Manager, Talent Acquisition & HR Operations Arif Hossain, Executive, HR Operations, Learning, and Development Afsara Tasnim Chowdhury and Front Desk Executive Nurun Nahar Rozy were present during the signing.

MetLife Bangladesh's senior officials including Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Chief Corporate Business Officer, and Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Head of Employee Benefits; were also present at the event.



Arla Foods Bangladesh, the local subsidiary of European dairy cooperative Arla Foods, recently penned a contract with MetLife Bangladesh to provide insurance facilities to its employees.The signing ceremony between Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited & MetLife Bangladesh took place recently at the Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited Head Office, says a press release.As part of this contract, nearly 1,500 members of Arla Foods will receive financial support for medical treatments, accidents and loss of life. The company selected MetLife as the employee insurance provider because of the insurer's customized solutions, online claims settlement service, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength.Arla Foods Bangladesh Ltd has been operating in Bangladesh since 2014 along with its FSSC 22000 (V5.1) certified packaging facility located in Konabari, Gazipur. Its portfolio currently includes Dano Power and Dano Daily Pushti, providing dairy nourishment and nutrition to millions every month.In Bangladesh, MetLife provides insurance protection to over 270,000 employees and their dependents of more than 800 organizations."We at Arla, as a part of our culture, believe that our colleagues should feel safe as they work towards providing nutritious dairy throughout the country. I believe that our employees can benefit from this collaboration and the services of MetLife." said Laurent Ponty, Managing Director, Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited.Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Chief Corporate Business Officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said, "I am optimistic that our extensive experience of providing life insurance services will enable us to provide a tailor-made solution to cater to the unique needs of the employees of Arla Foods."Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited's Managing Director Laurent Ponty, Head of Human Resources & Administration Md Ali Ahsan Khan, Manager, Talent Acquisition & HR Operations Arif Hossain, Executive, HR Operations, Learning, and Development Afsara Tasnim Chowdhury and Front Desk Executive Nurun Nahar Rozy were present during the signing.MetLife Bangladesh's senior officials including Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Chief Corporate Business Officer, and Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Head of Employee Benefits; were also present at the event.