Healthcare Pharma staff to get Prime Bank benefit

Wednesday, 5 July, 2023, 2:38 PM
Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Desk

Prime Bank has recently signed a 'Prime Payroll and Prime Pay' agreement with Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 

Mamur Ahmed, head of Consumer Sales of Prime Bank and Md Halimuzzaman, DMD of Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, says a press release.

Faisal Rahman, additional managing director; Nazeem A Choudhury, DMD; Sajid Rahman, area head, Corporate and Industrial Banking of Prime Bank and Md Hafizur Rahman, executive director, Finance & Accounts of Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Limited were also present on the occasion.
The other top officials from both the organisations were also present during the signing ceremony.

Under this payroll agreement, the employees of Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Limited will be eligible for privileged rates on consumer loans and credit cards while enjoying exciting payroll benefits from the other consumer banking products of Prime Bank. Despite this, Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Limited will enjoy digital platform "Prime Pay" for banking transaction.

Commenting on this partnership, Faisal Rahman, additional managing director of Prime Bank said, "The Bank has always focused in providing world class banking services to all our partners and customers. With this partnership, we strongly believe that employees of Healthcare Pharmaceuticals will be able to reap the benefits of our services. We look forward for a long lasting partnership".


