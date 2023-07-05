Thriller Hacker Himel to be released in September

Himel, an ethical hacker, hacks for the sake of the Digital and Smart Bangladesh and the safety of Bangladeshi people in the cyber world, toiling day and night behind the curtain.





He attacks criminals to defend against possible threats in the virtual world. Rahitul Islam, the famous writer and ICT journalist, brings out the story of a hacker.







The writer guides the readers through the happenings of breathtaking cyber-attacks and counter-attacks, which will definitely give the readers a thrilling virtual experience.





Recently the writer signed an agreement with Gyankosh Publication in a renowned hotel in Dhaka city.







Along with the writer Rahitul Islam, Shaheed Hasan Tarafder, the Publisher, and Abdul Wasi Tarafder, the Chief Executive of Gyankosh Publication, were present in the agreement signing ceremony.







After the signing ceremony, Abdul Wasi Tarafder said: "Rahitul Islam has been writing on Technology and Digital Bangladesh for a long time, depicting the change that is happening due to the advancement of technology. With his unique stories he has presented a smart Bangladesh that has evolved with change of time and technology.







"We are happy that we became a part of his writing'. The book will come to the market in the middle of next September. However, the readers can pre-book and receive the book by the first of October."







Rahitul Islam said: "Hacker Himel is basically a thriller, and the story centers around a white hat hacker named Himel." Quite a few dramas and telefilms have been made from the novels of Rahitul Islam. Among those, 'The Tale of Outsourcing and Love' is a popular telefilm where Afran Nisho and Tanjin Tisha played the lead characters. Due to this novel, over six hundred and fifty thousand freelancers received recognition for their profession. The telefilm 'charer master' was based on the novel 'charer master computer engineer'.







Khairul Bashar and Safa Kabir were in the lead roles. The telefilm too received public admiration as the novel did. Likewise, Freelancer Nadia was made from the novel `Kemon ache Freelancer Nadia'. Famous actress Mehzabin Chowdhury played the lead role.







State minister for Information and Communication Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak was seen in a scene of the telefilm which envisions women's empowerment. Be it a love story or tragedy, success, or hardships, Rahitul Islam depicts the various facets of the country's Information Technology sector. His choice of the plot of the novels is unique. He has written stories of a remote char teacher, a call center worker, freelancer, telemedicine, and e-commerce. This is how he has chosen distinct subjects for his novels. By now, his 15 novels have been published.