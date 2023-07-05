Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 July, 2023, 2:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Thriller Hacker Himel to be released in September

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
Business Desk

Thriller Hacker Himel to be released in September

Thriller Hacker Himel to be released in September

Himel, an ethical hacker, hacks for the sake of the Digital and Smart Bangladesh and the safety of Bangladeshi people in the cyber world, toiling day and night behind the curtain.

He attacks criminals to defend against possible threats in the virtual world. Rahitul Islam, the famous writer and ICT journalist, brings out the story of a hacker.

The writer guides the readers through the happenings of breathtaking cyber-attacks and counter-attacks, which will definitely give the readers a thrilling virtual experience.

Recently the writer signed an agreement with Gyankosh Publication in a renowned hotel in Dhaka city. 

Along with the writer Rahitul Islam, Shaheed Hasan Tarafder, the Publisher, and Abdul Wasi Tarafder, the Chief Executive of Gyankosh Publication, were present in the agreement signing ceremony.

After the signing ceremony, Abdul Wasi Tarafder said: "Rahitul Islam has been writing on Technology and Digital Bangladesh for a long time, depicting the change that is happening due to the advancement of technology. With his unique stories he has presented a smart Bangladesh that has evolved with change of time and technology.

"We are happy that we became a part of his writing'. The book will come to the market in the middle of next September. However, the readers can pre-book and receive the book by the first of October."

Rahitul Islam said: "Hacker Himel is basically a thriller, and the story centers around a white hat hacker named Himel." Quite a few dramas and telefilms have been made from the novels of Rahitul Islam. Among those, 'The Tale of Outsourcing and Love' is a popular telefilm where Afran Nisho and Tanjin Tisha played the lead characters. Due to this novel, over six hundred and fifty thousand freelancers received recognition for their profession. The telefilm 'charer master' was based on the novel 'charer master computer engineer'.

Khairul Bashar and Safa Kabir were in the lead roles. The telefilm too received public admiration as the novel did. Likewise, Freelancer Nadia was made from the novel `Kemon ache Freelancer Nadia'. Famous actress Mehzabin Chowdhury played the lead role.

State minister for Information and Communication Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak was seen in a scene of the telefilm which envisions women's empowerment. Be it a love story or tragedy, success, or hardships, Rahitul Islam depicts the various facets of the country's Information Technology sector. His choice of the plot of the novels is unique. He has written stories of a remote char teacher, a call center worker, freelancer, telemedicine, and e-commerce. This is how he has chosen distinct subjects for his novels. By now, his 15 novels have been published.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AmCham greets American people on US Independence Day
Taka sees biggest devaluation against US dollar
Rampal power plant unit-2 synchronizes successfully
BGMEA urges NBR to extend bond license renewal period to 3 years
DSE, CSE edge up marginally
UNDP, BSEC to jointly develop SDG thematic bonds
Reserves slip to $30b again after $1.1b import payment today
Business confidence among Japan's big producers improves


Latest News
2 killed, 5 injured as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Tangail
Electronic toll system launched at Padma Bridge
Afghanistan invite Bangladesh to bat
Metro rail service time extended
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Snake bite kills housewife in Patuakhali
10 dead in three US mass shootings
Teesta flows above danger level in Nilphamari
3rd, 4th dose of COVID vaccination campaign start
Family vandalises clinic in Ctg over death of pregnant woman
Most Read News
Let refugees work wherever they are
Complain lodged over rape of student at city's Dhanmondi
Oil tanker blasts again in Jhalakathi, 11 hurt
Death of two brothers: Pest company chairman, MD sent to jail
Papia shifted to Cumilla jail for torturing woman
28 families in Sunamganj forced to go shelter centre
Viqarunnisa student dies of dengue fever
Dengue: DSCC starts 3-day 'combing operation', owner fined
Seeing people in comfort puts Fakhrul in discomfort: Quader
PM unveils foundation stones of 6 projects, opens Copyright Bhaban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft