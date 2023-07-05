Nagad-Mastercard Lakhpati campaign winners get prizes

They won the prizes by adding money to their Nagad wallets from Mastercard issued by Bangladesh Bank-approved banks and non-bank financial institutions.





Recently, a prize giving ceremony was held at Nagad's head office in the capital's Banani area. On behalf of Nagad, its executive director Mohammad Aminul Haque, Chief Commercial Officer Md Shihab Uddin, and Chief External Affairs Officer Sheikh Shabab Ahmed were present at the event, while Country Manager of Mastercard, Bangladesh Syed Mohammad Kamal, and its Director Zakia Sultana represented their side at the programme, says a press release.





Nagad customers received cash bonuses against add-money to their wallets from Mastercard under seven specific slabs. A customer enjoyed a cash bonus once under each add-money slab - a total of BDT 1,000. Besides, three customers were chosen from those who made the highest amounts of add-money during the campaign for three mega prizes.



Under the Nagad-Mastercard campaign, the first prize of BDT 1 lakh went to Md Marfot Ali, the second prize of BDT 75,000 to Mosammat Farzana Khatun and the third prize of BDT 50,000 to Ruba Kabir. Nagad and Mastercard officials gave away the prizes to the winners.





Nagad, a leading mobile financial service in Bangladesh, and Mastercard have handed over prize money to winners under the "Lakhpati campaign".Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief commercial officer of Nagad Limited, said, "We are working towards ensuring a transaction system that is both convenient and affordable for our customers. We have got a huge response to this campaign. We will continue to come up with more and more customer-centric services in the future."