Janata Bank customers now can Add Money to bKash

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Desk

The accountholders of the state-owned Janata Bank Ltd (JBL) now can use their internet banking app 'eJanata' to transfer money to bKash account from anywhere and anytime without additional charges.
Currently, customers of bKash can 'add money' instantly to their accounts from 44 top commercial banks in the country as well as Visa and MasterCard issued by banks. bKash has established the strongest 'bank-bKash network' to facilitate seamless transaction to its enormous customer base of 70 million, says a press release.
To add money, bKash account needs to be added as the beneficiary of JBL account through 'eJanata' app at the first place. Now from bKash app, a customer can tap on 'Add Money' icon to select 'Internet Banking' from 'bank to bKash' section. Following that step, click on the Janata Bank logo from the dropdown list to enter the 'eJanata' interface. Then, enter the amount and complete the transaction with OTP. Besides, customers can directly add money to bKash via the 'eJanata' app following simple steps from the 'Transfer' menu of the app.
After the successful transaction, customer will receive SMS notification on their registered phone. It is to be noted that the fund transfer limit fixed by the Bangladesh Bank will be applicable here. By adding money from bank account, bKash customers can carry out almost all daily financial transactions including send money, utility bill payment, shopping payment, mobile recharge, paying fees of educational institutions, e-ticketing, government fee payment, donation sending, insurance premium payment, savings, etc.
Customer's transactions with the commercial banks have become more convenient due to the services of bKash like 'add money' and 'bKash to bank'. Due to these services, the customers can now avoid going to banks during working hour, and instead, can transfer money to bKash to do daily transactions. Besides, they can also send money to bank from bKash account which has ensured more freedom and efficiency in customers' lives.


