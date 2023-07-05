Video
City Bank approves 10pc cash, 2pc stock dividend

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Desk

City Bank approves 10pc cash, 2pc stock dividend

City Bank approves 10pc cash, 2pc stock dividend

The 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of City Bank was held on Tuesday through virtual platform.

Following the Board of Directors' recommendation, 10pc cash and 2pc Stock dividend have been declared. Those were approved by the shareholders, says a press release.

Aziz Al Kaiser, Chairman of the Bank, presided over the meeting.
Vice Chairman Hossain Khaled, Directors Tabassum Kaiser, Savera H. Mahmood, Hossain Mehmood, Rajibul Huq Chowdhury, Syeda Shaireen Aziz, Rebecca Brosnan, Independent Director Matiul Islam Nowshad, MD and CEO Mashrur Arefin, AMD and CFO Md. Mahbubur Rahman and a large number of shareholders and the Bank's senior officials also attended the meeting on virtual platform.

Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser on this occasion said the net profit of the bank in 2022 is TK 4,78 billion. City Bank's financial results have proved its resilience and ability to reinvent in adversity which is the essence of a thriving business.

He also said during global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the present war in Europe, City Bank formulated a prudent plan that resulted in a 23.6pc  growth in loans in 2022 which is in line with the strategic objective of having a steadier and more vigilant risk-return structure. Our profit after tax has increased to 4.5 billion BDT in 2022 compared to the pre-COVID figure of 2.5 billion BDT in 2019.

The Audited Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2022 were placed before the AGM and a number of shareholders discussed the performance of the Bank.

The shareholders made various observations and suggestions on performance of the Bank for the year 2022.

Managing Director and CEO, Mashrur Arefin talked about the growth trajectory   of the bank, its core strategies and its need for higher capital adequacy to support of that growth.


