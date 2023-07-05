Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 July, 2023, 2:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ransomware hit 68pc of manufacturing firms in 2023: Survey

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Business Correspondent

Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, recently announced a new sectoral survey report, "The State of Ransomware in Manufacturing and Production 2023," which found that in more than two-thirds (68%) of ransomware attacks against the manufacturing sector, the adversaries successfully encrypted data.

This is the highest reported encryption rate for the sector over the past three years and is in line with a broader cross-sector trend of attackers more frequently succeeding in encrypting data.
 However, in contrast to other sectors, the percentage of manufacturing organizations that used backups to recover data has increased, with 73% of the manufacturing organizations surveyed using backups this year versus 58% in the previous year. Despite this increase, the sector still has one of the lowest data recovery rates.
 In addition, despite the growing use of backups, manufacturing and production reported longer recovery times this year. In 2022, 67% of manufacturing organizations recovered within a week, while 33% recovered in more than a week. This past year, only 55% of manufacturing organizations surveyed recovered within a week. 

 "Longer recovery times in manufacturing are a concerning development. As we've seen in Sophos' Active Adversary reports, based on incident response cases, the manufacturing sector is consistently at the top of organizations needing assistance recovering from attacks. This extended recovery is negatively impacting IT teams, where 69% report that addressing security incidents is consuming too much time and 66% are unable to work on other projects." according to a Sophos spokesperson.
 Sophos provides a look at a large-scale ransomware attack against a manufacturing company in its newly released three-part "Think You Know Ransomware?" documentary series. In episode 2, Sophos interviews the chief information security officer of Norsk Hydro, a major aluminum production company, to learn about the aftermath and investigation of the attack against the company.
 Sophos experts recommend the following best practices for organizations in manufacturing and across all other sectors:
 Strengthen defensive shields with: Security tools that defend against the most common attack vectors, including endpoint protection with strong anti-exploit capabilities to prevent exploitation of vulnerabilities, and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) to thwart the abuse of compromised credentials;
Adaptive technologies that respond automatically to attacks, disrupting adversaries and buying defenders time to respond;
24/7 threat detection, investigation and response, whether delivered in-house or by a specialist Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider;
Optimize attack preparation, including making regular backups, practicing recovering data from backups and maintaining an up-to-date incident response plan;
 Maintain good security hygiene, including timely patching and regularly reviewing security tool configurations.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AmCham greets American people on US Independence Day
Taka sees biggest devaluation against US dollar
Rampal power plant unit-2 synchronizes successfully
BGMEA urges NBR to extend bond license renewal period to 3 years
DSE, CSE edge up marginally
UNDP, BSEC to jointly develop SDG thematic bonds
Reserves slip to $30b again after $1.1b import payment today
Business confidence among Japan's big producers improves


Latest News
2 killed, 5 injured as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Tangail
Electronic toll system launched at Padma Bridge
Afghanistan invite Bangladesh to bat
Metro rail service time extended
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Snake bite kills housewife in Patuakhali
10 dead in three US mass shootings
Teesta flows above danger level in Nilphamari
3rd, 4th dose of COVID vaccination campaign start
Family vandalises clinic in Ctg over death of pregnant woman
Most Read News
Let refugees work wherever they are
Complain lodged over rape of student at city's Dhanmondi
Oil tanker blasts again in Jhalakathi, 11 hurt
Death of two brothers: Pest company chairman, MD sent to jail
Papia shifted to Cumilla jail for torturing woman
28 families in Sunamganj forced to go shelter centre
Viqarunnisa student dies of dengue fever
Dengue: DSCC starts 3-day 'combing operation', owner fined
Seeing people in comfort puts Fakhrul in discomfort: Quader
PM unveils foundation stones of 6 projects, opens Copyright Bhaban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft