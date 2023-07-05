Video
BD RMG firm gets financing from Dutch investment fund

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Correspondent


The Good Fashion Fund (GFF), a Netherlands-based investment fund promoting sustainable practices in the fashion industry, has made its first investment in Bangladesh.
The $1 million funding will support Progress Apparel Ltd's investment in a modern in-house washing plant located at the Adamjee EPZ's factory in Narayanganj, Dhaka.
The washing plant will be equipped with state-of-the-art washing, drying and hydro machinery selected for its efficient use of water and chemicals, said a press release on Monday.
GFF's investment - which is structured through Progress Apparels' holding company in Hong Kong, PDS Ltd. - is enabling the company as a new player in the textile sector, to access international funding whilst promoting sustainable investments.
GFF's investment in the in-house washing plant not only generates savings in water and chemical usage compared to conventional machinery, but also promotes supply chain traceability and transparency as washing is no longer outsourced, and the factory is now well capable of monitoring water, energy and chemical usage and the social well-being of its employees.
Limiting transport to and from the outsourced facility will further reduce emissions.
Progress Apparels Limited is a ready-made garment producer established in 2017 in Bangladesh.
The company is part of PDS Limited. The facility produces woven bottoms for popular international brands and retailers.
They have a production capacity in excess of 1,000,000 pieces per annum which is set to increase due to operational efficiencies brought about by the GFF investment.
Speaking on the conclusion of the investment, Pallak Seth, Executive Vice Chairman, PDS Limited said, "PDS has more than two decades of expertise in the apparel value chain and established itself as a favoured collaborator for over 200 prominent global retail brands."
"As a socially responsible corporate entity and a trusted partner of retailers, we are dedicated to upholding our obligations to both our customers and the environment. Our association with the Good Fashion Fund serves as a testament to PDS's commitment to collaborating with esteemed institutions that prioritize environmental sustainability and circularity.


