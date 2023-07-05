NRBC Bank unveils quarterly magazine Planet In celebration of 10th anniversary of NRBC Bank's establishment, a special issue of Planet Magazine has been unveiled. The Ekushey Padak winner eminent writer, freedom fighter and sponsor of NRBC Bank Dr. Nuran Nabi recently unveiled the magazine as chief guest virtually, says a press release.





The Bank's Chairman S M Parvez Tamal, Director A M Saidur Rahman, MD and CEO Golam Awlia, all DMDs and other high officials were present at the unveiling ceremony.





Dr. Nuran Nabi on this occasion said NRBC Bank is working towards the economic independence of the people by keeping the spirit of the Liberation War in mind. The Bank has become a symbol of people's trust through its innovative services. Along with its regular banking activities, NRBC Bank is also working towards the development of literature and culture. The publication of Planet Magazine is an exemplary endeavor of NRBC Bank's groundbreaking initiatives.





The Bank's Chairman S M Parvez Tamal said NRBC Bank is dedicated to serving the people and working towards the betterment of the underprivileged.



The articles in this magazine shed light on various aspects of the country and the people. Besides banking services, NRBC Bank is actively involved in the advancement of education, sports, and arts. In future, Planet Magazine will be transformed into an unparalleled testament to art and literature in the banking sector.





It is noteworthy that Planet is a quarterly magazine of NRBC Bank. The latest special issue features valuable articles from NRBC Bank's employees representing different divisions, as well as eminent executives from other banks, media personnel, and researchers. The magazine has been published by the Bank's Communication Division and the head of the division Md. Harun-Or-Rashid is serving as Editor of the Magazine.