Wednesday, 5 July, 2023
Container handling declines at Ctg port in FY'23

Published : Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Correspondent

Container handling at Chattogram Port, which handles nearly 90 per cent of Bangladesh's external trade, declined by 248,014 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) in the financial year of 2023.
However, despite the decline, the port successfully maintained its three-million status, having handled 30.07 lakh (3 million) TEUs by the end of FY '23.
In FY '22, the port handled approximately 32.55 lakh (3.25 million) TEUs, while the figure for FY '21 stood at 30.97 lakh (3.09 million) TEUs. Although container handling experienced a decline, the cargo handling at the Port witnessed an increase of 122,000 tonnes.
According to the port's data, a total of 11.82 crore tonnes of cargo were processed in FY '23, surpassing the previous year by 1.22 lakh tonnes. Additionally, the port handled 4,253 ships, which was 22 more than the previous fiscal year.



