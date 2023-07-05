Container handling declines at Ctg port in FY'23





However, despite the decline, the port successfully maintained its three-million status, having handled 30.07 lakh (3 million) TEUs by the end of FY '23.

In FY '22, the port handled approximately 32.55 lakh (3.25 million) TEUs, while the figure for FY '21 stood at 30.97 lakh (3.09 million) TEUs. Although container handling experienced a decline, the cargo handling at the Port witnessed an increase of 122,000 tonnes.

According to the port's data, a total of 11.82 crore tonnes of cargo were processed in FY '23, surpassing the previous year by 1.22 lakh tonnes. Additionally, the port handled 4,253 ships, which was 22 more than the previous fiscal year.

