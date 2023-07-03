

Manipulators pull down rawhide prices



Over the past decade, rawhide price has been brought down by syndicates, depriving the poor and the orphans.



There has been mixed reaction across the country over the falling price of rawhide of sacrificial cattle. Although price was fixed by the government, anarchy has been created over collection of skins of sacrificial cattle.

Traditionally, main source of income of madrasahs and orphanages came from skins of sacrificial cattle.



This time seasonal traders are facing trouble after buying rawhide in the hope of making profit.



Small traders claimed that they were deprived of the fair price of rawhide by active syndicates. People are in trouble with the rawhides of their sacrificial cattle.



This year, the government fixed the price of salted cow hide at Tk 55 to Tk 55 per square foot in Dhaka and Tk 45 to Tk 48 outside Dhaka.



Many people complained that they got lower price for the rawhide of their sacrificial cattle, although the price of leather has increased in the global market.



Madrasah students were seen collecting rawhides braving rains from the morning of the day of Eid-ul-Azha in the capital.

Rawhide dealers said that the seasonal leather traders have been replaced by madrasa students.



Many seasonal traders in the capital as well as in rural areas stopped buying rawhide.



In the capital, a large rawhide of 25 to 30 feet was sold for only Tk 700 to Tk 800.



Regarding this, seasonal traders and madrasa authorities who collected rawhide said that the rawhide had to be sold at half the price.



It happened as syndicates controlled of the rawhide market.



Orphanage officials said that this time they could collect fewer rawhide than in the last year for which income of orphanages also dropped.



According to the notification of the Department of Fisheries and Livestock, one crore 41 thousand 812 cattle were sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha this year. By calculating average rawhide price at Tk 600, the country's rawhides market exceeds Tk 274. 86 crore.



Cattle farmers said that the demand for small animals was high this year as people were in financial crisis. Some seasonal traders said that rawhide had to be sold at unprofitable price.



They said that there were none to buy goat skin.



Buyers claimed that they bought rawhide at fair price but due to increased salt price, it became unprofitable.



At Sciencelab Intersection, a large raw hide was fetched between Tk 800 and Tk 900, a medium one between Tk 600 and Tk 700 and a small one between Tk 300 and Tk 500. Anisul Islam, a seasonal traders said after buying a rawhide for Tk 700, I found that it cost Tk 600 at Sciencelab Intersection."



Mukul, another seasonal trader, said that a large rawhide price fell to Tk 800 as prices have been reduced by syndicates.



Before Eid, the government fixed the price of salted rawhide at Tk 50 to Tk 55 per square feet in the capital, though rawhide of a cow is 25 square feet and the price should have been fixed by the government at least at Tk 1,250.



But the price of a rawhide did not exceed Tk 1,000. And there were no buyers of goat's rawhide.



In the open market on the footpath of the Science Laboratory, a large rawhide was sold at Tk 600, a medium one at Tk 400 to Tk 500, a small one at Tk 200 to Tk 300.



Several seasonal traders brought rawhides to the science lab market on mini trucks.



Referring to the price fixed by the government, Rabiul Alam, Secretary General of Dhaka District Rawhides Traders Association, said that the Ministry of Commerce, racketeers and leather industry owners cheated the country in the name of fixing rawhide price by not inviting field level rawhide traders to the meeting at the Ministry of Commerce.



President of Bangladesh Tanners Association Shaheen Ahmed said, "Tanneries have collected 400,000 pieces of cowhide till Sunday. This year 90-95 lakh rawhides will be collected. The minimum price of unsalted rawhide should be Tk 850.



He said that there is no confusion about salted and unsalted rawhide. Rawhide has been sold at the price fixed by the government."



