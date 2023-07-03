Quader hints at dialogue if BNP wants







However, reminding that the next election will be held under the current government according to the constitution, he said, "Elections will not be held according to anyone's prescription. Awami League will remain in the field until the election to deal with the programmes of the opposition party politically."



Obaidul Quader, the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said this while talking to reporters at the Secretariat in the capital on the first working day after the Eid holiday.

On a question about dialogue with BNP, Quader said, "You (journalists) ask Fakhrul if they are willing to sit for dialogue then we will consider. Because President called once, the Election Commission called them twice, they did not come. Tell us first what their attitude is."



In a meeting of 14-party alliance last June, Amir Hossain Amu, the Coordinator of 14-party alliance and Member of the Advisory Council of the Awami League, spoke about the possibility of dialogue with BNP. However, after a day he changed his statement.



AL General Secretary then said, "We have no idea about dialogue at the moment. We have no thoughts, no decisions. I can talk about the future in the future, not at the moment."



AL President Sheikh Hasina has also stated on various occasions rejecting the possibility of dialogue with BNP.



Asked whether the election will be participatory if BNP does not come to the polls, Quader said on Sunday, "I have said that the election will be participatory. See how many parties will participate in the election. None of us should think that 'I am everything'. I still want BNP to come to the polls.



We want them for a competitive election." Commenting about the unlimited failure of the opposition party, AL General Secretary said, "I have heard that they will conduct a one-point movement on the outline of 36 parties.



It hasn't started yet. Now it is matter to see that how many parties make the cut from the movement before it begins. We have got information that negotiations are going on among 36 parties on who will get what in power sharing."



Quader gave a stern warning that if the opposition alliances carry out violence in the name of the movement, it will be dealt with politically. He said, "Our position is that we will deal politics with politics. If arms or violence is added to politics, the situation will dictate what we will do. We can't be silent about that."



"We will also be in field to protect the lives and property of the people of the country. We are already holding peace rallies and we have a declaration that we will be vigilant in the fields and on the streets till the election," he added.



In reply to a question about the upcoming general election, Quader said, "Development partners are talking about fair elections, we are also listening. They are talking to us. We will listen to good words and good advice."



"But there is no reason to think that we will be under the command or control of anyone. Elections in Bangladesh will not be held according to anyone's prescription. The election will follow the Constitution of Bangladesh. As in other countries, elections will be held with the interim government," he added.



Regarding the price hike of daily commodities, Quader said that none holds total control over market all the time. It is natural that the price of goods always fluctuates in the market.



Quader said prices of all essentials would come under control gradually. Edible oil prices have dropped and onion prices have also declined. Everything would be fixed.



"When the issue of price upswing due to syndicates happens, the government has a responsibility. It is not that the government is not investigating. Here the related ministries of the government are trying their way," he added.



He also said, "Hopefully it won't be unbridled, at some point it will come under control. Syndicate is no longer stronger than the government. The government is trying to reduce the aggression of the syndicates."



Quader also responded to Mirza Khafrul Islam Alamgir's statement that the government is giving wrong information about the country's food situation.



"Beautiful words can be uttered remaining outside power. You will understand what is what once you come to power. We don't want that people of the country to suffer. It is our pledge," Quader said.



He also said none in Bangladesh is dying of food shortages. We have not seen such an incident yet. We are cautious about it.



