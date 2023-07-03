Video
AL candidate for Ctg-10 likely to be selected today

29  AL leaders including Afsar\'s wife, son, 2 brothers seeking nominations

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 2: Awami League candidate for Chattogram-10 JS seat, which fell vacant after the death of Afsarul Ameen Chowdhury, will be selected in the parliamentary board meeting of Awami League on today (Monday).

Election is slated to be held on July 30.
According to AL sources, the meeting of the Awami League Parliamentary Board will be held on Monday morning at Ganabhaban.

Meanwhile, a total of 29 local leaders of Awami League including the wife of former MP Afsarul Amin, his son, and two brothers have been seeking party nominations for the seat.  

The party nomination seekers are as follows; AKM Belayet Hussain former Vice President, Ershadul Ameen and Ariful Amin, brothers of deceased Afsarul Ameen, Kamrunnnesa wife of deceased Afsarul Amin and his son Faisal Ameen, Saifuddin Khaled Bahar son of Late M A Aziz, former Juba League convener Mohiuddin Bacchu, Joint convener of City AL Badiul Alam, M Javed Nazrul Islam, M Aslam Hussain, Ohid Siraj Chowdhury, Joint convenor of City Juba League Farid Mahmud, Delwar Hussain Bhuiyan, and Safar Ali, Muhammad Hussain, M Helaluddin Chowdhury, M ABdul Latif, Rashedul Hasan, Emdadul Islam, Roksana Parvin, Khurshed Alam Sujan former Administrator of CCC and Vice President of City AL, KBM Shahajahan and Juba League former Presidium member Syed Mahmudul Huq, Sheikh Muhammad Shafiul Azam, Ahmed Faisal Chowdhury, Jamshedul Alam Chowdhury, Rehana Begum Ranu, and Abul Fazal Kabir Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has taken preparations for holding the by-polls. The EC has already prepared a list of 4,000 polling officials for 156 polling stations with1,251 booths.


