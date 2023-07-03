Fertiliser price up by 105pc since Russia-Ukraine war: Study







These factors pushed cost of living in Bangladesh, affecting marginalised groups the hardest, according to the study report released in Dhaka in a press release issued by ActionAid Bangladesh on Sunday.



According to the study, in Bangladesh, price of fertiliser increased by 105 per cent, sugar price by 60 per cent, petrol price by 47 per cent and sanitary napkin price by 23 per cent.

As a result, people, particularly women, girls and children have been hit hard, forcing them to compromise on their education, nutrition and health.



They survey done between March 1 and April 23, covering over 1,000 community members and leaders in 14 countries across Asia, Africa and the Caribbean found that fertiliser price increased by more than 115 per cent during the period, while prices of petrol and sanitary napkin increased by 80 per cent or more, leading to increased child marriage rate, deterioration in women's health and mental health.



The findings disproved the latest UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) 'Food Price Index' showing an 11.7pc decline in global prices since February 2022.



The 14 countries covered by the survey included Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ethiopia,



Haiti, Kenya, Malawi, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Somaliland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.



The participants were asked about the prices (on the day of the survey) of wheat products, cooking oil, petrol, gas for cooking, fertiliser and sanitary napkin, which were compared with the prices collected by ActionAid before February 2022, prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The surveyed were also asked about the impact of increased prices on their lives and the lives of others in their communities and they were encouraged to choose at least one response from a series of options.



Alberta Guerra, global policy analyst for ActionAid, said: "This pioneering research shows that since the onset of the war in Ukraine, the most vulnerable people around the world are bearing the brunt of skyrocketing food, fuel and fertilizer prices, with women and girls the hardest hit.



They are disproportionally affected by multiple crises that impact their food intake, education, their right to live free from child marriage, and their mental health and wellbeing."



The school dropout rates have increased for both girls and boys in 10 out of 14 countries surveyed including Bangladesh. The economic pressure created by price hikes has also resulted in increased rates of child marriage, it said.



One of the respondents in Sunamganj district of Bangladesh said, "Education is far less important than securing food for survival. Boys have to work in Bangladesh in the stone quarry or in sand mines for Tk300 per day in the Jadukata River. That's why they skip school."



The report highlighted that Bangladesh is facing impacts of multiple crises, ranging from climate disasters, the Ukraine-Russia war, COVID-19, debt stress and currency depreciation. Most notable among these factors mentioned above are climate disasters, COVID-19, and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.



Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh, said, "The fuel price instability has had a far-reaching impact on all sectors, especially on food, which affects women and marginalized communities on a greater scale. Our national reporting (Bangladesh Bank) indicates we have an inflation of 9.5 per cent."



"However, if we look in real terms, the marginalised communities are now having to pay almost double the price for essential food items like rice and egg.



As such, there has been a serious drop in food consumption, affecting the nutritional balance of communities. On the other hand, our energy sector is highly fuel-dependent and therefore, high fuel prices have made a significant impact on our foreign reserves and national expenditure," she added.



She said, "ActionAid is advocating for a holistic approach and adequate funding that tackles all interconnected crises exacerbating the price crisis, including climate change, debt stress, and the profound repercussions of the Russian invasion in Ukraine."



"Social protection measures need to be urgently adjusted to match the changed reality and current needs of the community.



One recommended measure is to incentivize families with children, encouraging them to prioritize and continue their education.



Dependency on food imports needs to be addressed with higher investments made in agro-ecology farming.



A just transition to renewable energy and agro-ecological farming practices is needed now more than ever, both to protect communities from shocks and also to offer resilience against the climate crisis. There is no time to waste," she added.



The cost of food, fuel and fertiliser in some of the countries including Bangladesh has increased due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a study conducted by ActionAid Bangladesh.These factors pushed cost of living in Bangladesh, affecting marginalised groups the hardest, according to the study report released in Dhaka in a press release issued by ActionAid Bangladesh on Sunday.According to the study, in Bangladesh, price of fertiliser increased by 105 per cent, sugar price by 60 per cent, petrol price by 47 per cent and sanitary napkin price by 23 per cent.As a result, people, particularly women, girls and children have been hit hard, forcing them to compromise on their education, nutrition and health.They survey done between March 1 and April 23, covering over 1,000 community members and leaders in 14 countries across Asia, Africa and the Caribbean found that fertiliser price increased by more than 115 per cent during the period, while prices of petrol and sanitary napkin increased by 80 per cent or more, leading to increased child marriage rate, deterioration in women's health and mental health.The findings disproved the latest UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) 'Food Price Index' showing an 11.7pc decline in global prices since February 2022.The 14 countries covered by the survey included Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ethiopia,Haiti, Kenya, Malawi, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Somaliland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.The participants were asked about the prices (on the day of the survey) of wheat products, cooking oil, petrol, gas for cooking, fertiliser and sanitary napkin, which were compared with the prices collected by ActionAid before February 2022, prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The surveyed were also asked about the impact of increased prices on their lives and the lives of others in their communities and they were encouraged to choose at least one response from a series of options.Alberta Guerra, global policy analyst for ActionAid, said: "This pioneering research shows that since the onset of the war in Ukraine, the most vulnerable people around the world are bearing the brunt of skyrocketing food, fuel and fertilizer prices, with women and girls the hardest hit.They are disproportionally affected by multiple crises that impact their food intake, education, their right to live free from child marriage, and their mental health and wellbeing."The school dropout rates have increased for both girls and boys in 10 out of 14 countries surveyed including Bangladesh. The economic pressure created by price hikes has also resulted in increased rates of child marriage, it said.One of the respondents in Sunamganj district of Bangladesh said, "Education is far less important than securing food for survival. Boys have to work in Bangladesh in the stone quarry or in sand mines for Tk300 per day in the Jadukata River. That's why they skip school."The report highlighted that Bangladesh is facing impacts of multiple crises, ranging from climate disasters, the Ukraine-Russia war, COVID-19, debt stress and currency depreciation. Most notable among these factors mentioned above are climate disasters, COVID-19, and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh, said, "The fuel price instability has had a far-reaching impact on all sectors, especially on food, which affects women and marginalized communities on a greater scale. Our national reporting (Bangladesh Bank) indicates we have an inflation of 9.5 per cent.""However, if we look in real terms, the marginalised communities are now having to pay almost double the price for essential food items like rice and egg.As such, there has been a serious drop in food consumption, affecting the nutritional balance of communities. On the other hand, our energy sector is highly fuel-dependent and therefore, high fuel prices have made a significant impact on our foreign reserves and national expenditure," she added.She said, "ActionAid is advocating for a holistic approach and adequate funding that tackles all interconnected crises exacerbating the price crisis, including climate change, debt stress, and the profound repercussions of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.""Social protection measures need to be urgently adjusted to match the changed reality and current needs of the community.One recommended measure is to incentivize families with children, encouraging them to prioritize and continue their education.Dependency on food imports needs to be addressed with higher investments made in agro-ecology farming.A just transition to renewable energy and agro-ecological farming practices is needed now more than ever, both to protect communities from shocks and also to offer resilience against the climate crisis. There is no time to waste," she added.