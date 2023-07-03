Imports trigger fall in chilli price







The green chilli was sold in Dhaka city at Tk 200 to Tk250 per kg while it was sold at Tk150 to Tk 200 in the markets of Sirajganj and Bogura on the Sunday evening after learning about the progress in chilli and onion imports. Chilli was sold at Tk 400 to Tk 600 per kg in Dhaka in the morning.



On the first office day after Eid-ul-Azha holidays, a total of 93 tonnes of green chillies have been imported following the government's permission of importing 36,830 tonnes to curb steep price hike of the essential kitchen item.

According to a press release of the Agricultural Ministry issued on Sunday, "After giving permission, 93 tonnes of imported

green chillies have already arrived in the country. More chillies will be reaching Sunday night and on the following days.



After the Eid-ul-Azha, the import of green chillies has resumed at 5:00pm on Sunday, around 55 tonnes of green chillies have arrived."



It also said that over 1.38 lakh tonnes of onion have already come into the country against the government's permission to import 9.185 lakh tonnes.



Following the government initiatives, the price of green chilli has started to come down at different markets across the country.



In the span of a day, price of green chillies at Mahasthan Haat in Bogura, a wholesale market for vegetables, has halved to Tk 150 per kg.



According to the green chilli traders at Mahasthan Haat, due to supply shortage, one kilogram of green chilli was sold at the wholesale level for Tk 500 per kg.



A chilli trader at Mahasthan Haat, Minarul Islam said, "Supply of green chillies has been increased suddenly from Sunday morning. At the beginning of the day, per kg of green chillies was sold at Tk 360.



Due to increase in the supply, the price of green chillies has started dropping. Around 11:00am, the price came down to Tk 250 to Tk 300 per kg. In the afternoon, the price declined further, green chillies were being sold at the rate of Tk 150 per kg."



A green chilli trader of Ghoratala village under Sirajganj Sadar, Hedayedul Islam bought 10kg of chillies at Tk 500 per kg from Karamja Chaturhat in Santhia Upazila of Pabna at Sunday morning.



But after 10:00am, the price of chilli in that market started dropping and around 1:00pm, he bought another 25 kg of green chilli from the same market at the rate of Tk 280 to Tk 300 per kg.



The green chillies from India arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday through the Bhomra Land Port in Satkhira and Benapole port in Jashore.



Bhomra Land C&F Agents Association General Secretary Maqsood Alam Khan said import and export activities resumed at Bhomra Land Port after the Eid holidays.



"Six Indian trucks loaded with 59 tonnes of green chillies arrived in the country. Some of these green chillies will be sold in the local market. The rest will go to the capital," Maqsood said.



Bhomra Customs Deputy Commissioner Niamul Hasan said, "There are possibilities of three more trucks arriving on Sunday evening. This will reduce the price of chillies in the domestic market."



Rafiqul Islam, owner of an importing company at Benapole port, said, "On June 25, we applied to the Directorate of Agricultural Extension (DAE) to import green chillies and were given the permission."



Earlier on Saturday, the prices of green chillies had soared to a record-high of Tk 800 to Tk 1,000 per kg in the kitchen markets of Brahmanbaria, Bagerhat and Sylhet due to a sharp decline in supply of the essential commodity during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.



Raising concern about the abnormal price rise and scarcity of green chillies in the market, many customers complained about a syndicate of traders and lack of market monitoring.



Strong resentment has created among the public over the excessive price hike of green chilli over the last couple of days.



In such a situation, while talking to media at his Secretariat office, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said none holds total control over market all the time. It is natural that the price of goods always fluctuates in the market.



He assured that prices of all essentials would come under control gradually. Edible oil prices have dropped and onion prices have also declined. Everything would be fixed.



