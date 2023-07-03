Quran burning: BD summons Swedish Chargé d'Affaires to protest incident







Salwan Momika, said to be an Iraqi living in Sweden, set fire to a copy of Islam's holy book outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday, according to BBC.



Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the

"deplorable act" in a statement published on the ministry's official Facebook page.



"Bangladesh expressed grave concern over such heinous acts of insulting the sacred values and religious symbols of the Muslims in the name of 'freedom of expression,'" the statement read.



"Bangladesh yet again urged all concerned to put an end to such unwarranted provocations for the sake of harmony and peaceful coexistence," the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.



The Quran burning was condemned by many Muslim-majority countries.



Meanwhile, the Swedish government said it strongly rejects the Islamophobic act committed by individuals in Sweden.



This act in no way reflects the opinions of the Swedish government, according to the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. �UNB



