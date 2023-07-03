Video
Return flights begin with 333 Hajjis through FlyNash Air

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Staff Correspondent

The first return Hajj flight of FlyNash Airlines carrying 333 Bangladeshi pilgrims who performed Hajj this year arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka on Sunday evening. Civil Aviation Authority Bangladesh (BAAB) Chairman Mofidur Rahman welcomed the Hajjis in the airport.

Meanwhile, first return Hajj flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying 419 pilgrims will land at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Monday morning, according to the Hajj Office in Ashkona and Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

At total of 1,22,884 Bangladeshi pilgrims performed Hajj this year. This year's Hajj was held on June 27. The five-day Hajj activities started on June 25 and ended on June 29.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines along with Saudi Arabian Airlines and FlyNash Air will carry all of the Bangladeshi Hajjis within August 2 as the last return flights will leave the country on that day.

Biman officials said that the first return flight will leave for Dhaka from Madina International Airport in Saudi Arabia. In
this regards, the Bangladeshi Hajjis have already started taking preparation after completion of all Hajj procedures to return home after a month-long activities.

In a press release, Biman's General Manager (Public Relations) Tahera Khandker on Sunday said that preparation for operating first return flight with 419 Hajjis has already completed. It will land Dhaka Airport at 6.05am on Monday. The last return flight will leave Saudi Arabia on August 2 this year.

This year, Biman Bangladesh Airlines carried 61,180 Bangladeshi pilgrims out of total 1,22,884 Hajj from Bangladesh. Of the rest, Saudi Arabian Airlines carried 41,468 while 20,236 were carried by FlyNash Air.


