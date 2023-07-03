27 killed, 50 hurt in road accidents during Eid vacation





At least 27 people were killed and 50 others injured in separate road accidents cross the country during the Eid vacation.



In Dhaka, two women were killed in a hit and run by a speeding bus of Binimoy Paribahan on the Airport Road in Dhaka on Saturday, said police. Minara Begum, 55, and Moni Begum, 37, were residents of Dhaka Dakshin and Dakshingaon areas.





Moni was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where she succumbed to her injuries upon arrival, Mollah said quoting the hospital police outpost's Assistant Sub Inspector Md Masud Miah.



In another incident, two people were killed and a child was injured after a car hit their motorcycle in the capital's Kurmitola area on Friday.



The deceased were Shamim Mridha, 35, an employee of DPDC and his cousin Jannatul Ferdous Jannati, 18, a college student. The injured is their niece Sadia, 8. She is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).



Deceased Jannat's elder brother Rahat Hossain said Shamim and some other relatives including Sadia's parents came to visit his

house at Kuril Bishwa Road area on Thursday evening.



Our Sirajganj Correspondent added that four people, including a child, were killed and two others injured in a collision between a truck and a pick-up van in Sirajganj on Thursday morning.



The accident took place at Pukurpara area in Ullapara upazila around 9:00am, the day of Eid-ul-Adha, police said.



The deceased were identified as Sujan, 32, and Rabbi, 26, of Gaibandha and Rana, 30, and Ayaan, 4, of Natore. Ayaan's parents, Shariful and his wife Shapla Khatun. The bodies were taken to Sirajganj 250 Bed Bongamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.



Quoting locals Badrul Kabir, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station, said the accident took place when a pick-up van carrying cattle from Hatikumrul to Banpara collided head-on with a mango-laden truck coming from the opposite direction on the Hatikumrul-Banpara Highway.



Our Tangail Correspondent adds, three people were killed and five others injured in a crash between bus and CNG-run autorickshaw on the Dhaka-Tangail-Banghabandhu Bridge Highway at Kalihati upazila of Tangail district on Friday afternoon. The accident happened at around 4:00pm in Elenga Bus Stand area of the upazila.



The deceased were identified as Md Babu Miah, 35, son of Shahjahan Miah, Md Awal Miah, 17, son of Atowar Miah, and Md Fakar, 16, son of Abdur Ripon, all were residents of Dakshin Collegepara area in Tangail district town.



According to the deceased family members, Awal and Fakar along with 11 friends went to a tour on an autorickshaw. On the way, when they reached the bus stand area, a speeding Gopalpur-bound bus hit their autorickshaw from the opposite direction, leaving eight of them critically injured.



Locals rushed them to Tangail General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared the autorickshaw driver Md Babu Miah, Awal and Fakar dead and referred the five injured to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment. Elenga Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Zahid Hasan confirmed the matter.



Our Bogura Correspondent writes, two people were killed and two others injured when a bus overturned on Bogura-Rangpur Highway at Chandihara in Shibganj upazila of Bogura district on Wednesday.



One of the deceased was identified as Al Amin, 15, of Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur district while the identity of the other deceased could not be known immediately.



Aminul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Gobindaganj Highway Police, said the accident occurred at around 6:00am when the Rangpur-bound bus of 'Boishakhi Paribahan' overturned after hitting a road divider, leaving two persons dead on the spot and two others injured.



In another incident Three people, including two sisters, were killed as a vehicle locally known as 'Votvoti' carrying sacrificial animals collided head on with a CNG-run autorickshaw on the Naogaon-Bogura regional highway at Sadar upazila of Bogura district. The incident took place at Arulia Mondalpara area of the upazila on Tuesday (June 27) morning.



The deceased were identified as CNG driver Aminul Islam, 30, Asha Moni, 7 and her sister Khadiza, 3, both were daughters of Rashed Sheikh, residents of Bibirpukur area under Kahalu upazila of the district.



Our Laxmipur Correspondet adds, two teenagers were killed and three others injured in collision on the Laxmipur-Bhola-Barishal road at Sadar upazila of Laxmipur district on Friday night. The incident took place at around 8:30pm in Majuchwdhury haat area of the upazila. The deceased were identified as Safayet Hossain, 17 and his friend Rajan, 17, both were 11th grader of a local college.

According to locals, the accident occurred in the highway at around 8:30pm when two speeding motorcycle collided head-on with each other in the area, leaving five critically injured.



Our Brahmanbaria Correspondent reports, two people were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident at Bijoynagar uapzila in Brahmanbaria district on Wednesday. Our Kishoreganj Correspondent adds, a woman was killed in a road accident in Pakundia upazila on Saturday (1 July). It is reported that, the accident took place in Sreeramdi area in Pakundia upazila of the district.



The victim was identified as Bhasona, 22, wife of Muzammal of village Dumbarichala under Sreepur upazila in Gazipur District.

Our Habiganj Correspondet writes a day labourer was killed in a road accident on Shibpasha-Ajmiriganj road under Ajmiriganj upazila of Habiganj District on Sunday morning.



The victim youth was identified as Ruman Miah,35, Son of Mafu Miah of village Bonerbari under Ajmiriganj Upazila.



Our Dinajpur Correspondet adds two people including a woman were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in Phulbaria and Nawabganj upazilas in Dinajpur on Saturday. The deceased are Rahima Begum, 36, and Sujan Mahanto, 30.



Ashraful Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Phulbaria Police Station, said a head-on collision between two mini trucks near the headquarters of Border Guard Bangladesh-29 on Dinajpur-Gobiganj regional road left Rahima dead on the spot and two others injured.

In the same area, five other vehicles including a bus and a truck overturned losing control on the regional road, the OC said.



Three people sustained injuries in the accidents, he said, adding that all the five injured of the two incidents were receiving treatment at Phulbaria Upazila Health Complex. Besides, farmer Sujan Mahanto was killed as the power tiller driven by him overturned while returning home from a around 7:30am.



Sujan was son of Madhab Mahanto of Daspara under Binodnagar union of Nawabganj upazila. Our Mymensingh correspondent added that a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Bhaluka on Mymensingh on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Fahad.



Our Bhola Correspondet adds a boy was killed after being hit by a trolley at Lalmohan upazila of Bhola district on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Md. Rashid, son of Luffgar Box, a resident of Charfashion in the upazila.



Our Moulvibazar Correspondent reports, a tragic death of a pedestrian was reported after being hit by a CNG run autorikshaw in Moulvibazar's Shamsar Nagar.



