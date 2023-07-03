Neutral Austria ready to join Germany's Euro air defence project







VIENNA, July 2: Austria, a neutral country, announced on Saturday its intention to join the European Sky Shield initiative, launched in 2022 by Germany against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine."We must and will take precautions to protect our country against the risk of drone or missile attacks," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said in a press release, citing "a threat that has considerably worsened".He stressed that the decision did not call into question the neutrality of Austria, which has been a member of the European Union (EU) since 1995."No European state can effectively defend its airspace against new dangers on its own," Nehammer insisted. Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner hailed "an important step in the history" of the country. �AFP