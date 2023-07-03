Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 July, 2023, 3:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Neutral Austria ready to join Germany's Euro air defence project

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

VIENNA, July 2: Austria, a neutral country, announced on Saturday its intention to join the European Sky Shield initiative, launched in 2022 by Germany against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

"We must and will take precautions to protect our country against the risk of drone or missile attacks," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said in a press release, citing "a threat that has considerably worsened".

He stressed that the decision did not call into question the neutrality of Austria, which has been a member of the European Union (EU) since 1995.

"No European state can effectively defend its airspace against new dangers on its own," Nehammer insisted. Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner hailed "an important step in the history" of the country.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
My aim is to change fate of people: PM
Manipulators pull down rawhide prices
Quader hints at dialogue if BNP wants
AL candidate for Ctg-10 likely to be selected today
Fertiliser price up by 105pc since Russia-Ukraine war: Study
Imports trigger fall in chilli price
Quran burning: BD summons Swedish Chargé d'Affaires to protest incident
Return flights begin with 333 Hajjis through FlyNash Air


Latest News
Rampal power plant shut for 3 days
Man's throat-slit body recovered from jute field in Jhenidah
Trade through Sonamasjid land port resumes
36 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BSMMU doctors to abstain from work indifinitely for wage hike
3 people killed in C'nawabganj lightnings
Fulfil needs of people who elected you: PM
Minor girl raped, killed in Rajshahi; suspect held
Import-export through Hili land port resumes
Rajshahi, Sylhet city mayors sworn in
Most Read News
Walton-Intel holds tech gala night with business partners
Four held over police constable murder in city
Offices, banks reopen after Eid holidays
Remittance inflow hits record high in June
First return hajj flight to arrive Dhaka on Monday
My target is to change countrymen's fate: PM
Sylhet low-lying areas inundated, heavy rains may cause flood
Govt orders to stop buying cars, aircraft, ships, acquiring land
DU celebrates 103rd founding anniversary
Flood water deluges low-lying areas in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft