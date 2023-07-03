Heavy rains trigger flash flood in Netrakona, Sylhet, Sunamganj







However, river water of Someswari is flowing above the danger level at Kalmakanda. On the other hand, several upazilas including Tahirpur, Chaatak, Doara Bazar and Madhyanagar are getting flooded.



Partho Protim Barua, Duty Officer of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) said North-Eastern and adjoining upstream regions of the country may experience flash flood due to heavy rainfall in 48 hours since Sunday morning.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 5 days. Apart from it, there are chances of extremely heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim on July 2 and 3.



Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Gangetic West Bengal on July 2 and 3 and Jharkhand on July 3 and 4, while over Odisha during July 3 and 6, IMD bulletin said.



According to Partho Protim Barua, some rivers of North-Eastern region including Surma, Old Surma, Sarigowain, Khowai, Jadukata, Someswari and Bhogai-Kangsha may rise rapidly and cause short-term floods in the adjoining low-lying areas as there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region during the period.



Though the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Padma rivers are in a steady state, but the Ganges River is in a rising trend, which may continue in the next 48 hours.



All the major rivers in the North-Eastern region of the country are in a rising trend.



Due to the chance of heavy rainfall in the adjoining upstream, the Teesta, the Dharala and the Dudhkumar rivers in the Northern region may rise rapidly at times in the next 48 hours.



Teesta river may cross danger level at Dalia point in the next 24 hours, said FFWC.



Last year, the residents of Sylhet district experienced a devastating flood as 70 per cent of the district went under floodwater while 10,000 dwelling houses were damaged, causing immense sufferings to thousands of people.



