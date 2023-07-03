Video
Prez offers ziarat at Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Rawza Madinah Munawara

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

MADINAH, Saudi Arabia, July 2: President Mohammed Shahabuddin offered ziarat at Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) Rawza Madinah Munawara, soon after performing the holy Hajj.

He offered special doa at the 'Masjid-e-Nawabi', under the green dome in the heart of Madinah where the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was laid to eternal rest, after Isha prayers (local time) on Saturday.

The Head of the State stayed there for a while and prayed two rakats of Nafal namaz at "Riazul Jannat (part of a heaven's garden)".

The Bangladesh President also offered special prayers to the Almighty Allah seeking peace and prosperity of the country as well as Muslim Ummah.

Earlier, Mohammed Shahabuddin, along with his wife Dr Rebecca Sultana and other entourage members arrived in Saudi Arabia on June 23 as royal guests on a 10-day visit to perform Hajj.

He reached Madinah on Friday night, the last day of the Holy Hajj rituals.

From there, the President will return to Dhaka by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines VVIP flight (BG-338) on July 3 from Madinah's Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport.    �BSS



