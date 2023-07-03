Prez offers ziarat at Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Rawza Madinah Munawara







He offered special doa at the 'Masjid-e-Nawabi', under the green dome in the heart of Madinah where the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was laid to eternal rest, after Isha prayers (local time) on Saturday.



The Head of the State stayed there for a while and prayed two rakats of Nafal namaz at "Riazul Jannat (part of a heaven's garden)".

The Bangladesh President also offered special prayers to the Almighty Allah seeking peace and prosperity of the country as well as Muslim Ummah.



Earlier, Mohammed Shahabuddin, along with his wife Dr Rebecca Sultana and other entourage members arrived in Saudi Arabia on June 23 as royal guests on a 10-day visit to perform Hajj.



He reached Madinah on Friday night, the last day of the Holy Hajj rituals.



