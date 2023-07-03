Video
Monday, 3 July, 2023, 3:04 PM
Home Back Page

SPM test run kicks off

PM opens July end

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 2: The Test Commissioning of 110 km double pipeline to pump crude petroleum products directly to Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) and the Single Point Mooring (SPM), the country's firstr petroleum pumping system kicked-off on Sunday, ERL Managing Director  Muhammad Lukman  told the Daily Observer.

A Mother Tanker MT Horae laden with 81,735 tonnes of crude oil has was moored at the SPM at Moeshkhali at 4 pm on Sunday.
A Pilot ship of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) piloted the tanker to the SPM.
Later, engineers connected the tanker with the SPM at 8 pm on Sunday in the presence of CPA Chairman  and senior officials of CPA and Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC). Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is due to inaugurate the pumping of crude oil directly to ERL by July end, said ERL MD.

A Mother tanker laden with crude from Saudi Arabia arrived at deep sea in the Outer anchorage of Chattogram Port at 9 pm on June 24. The Tanker, scheduled to be piloted to the SPM at Moheshkhali at 12 noon on June 25, was postponed due to inclement weather.

The double pipeline from the deep sea at Moheshakhali to Eastern Refinery at Patenga was installed for pumping crude and refined petroleum products directly to the ERL.

One pipeline will pump crude oil and the other pipeline will pump refined oil.

The pipelines have been installed off-shore and on-shore to save time and money.

The estimated cost for the SPM project is around Tk 7,124 crore, which was financed by Chinese EXIM Bank.

The project includes storage tanks and pumping station at Moheshkhali, with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and a fire fighting station.

The project will ensure unloading of imported crude oil and finished products at low cost and in short time and reduce system.
The project has been completed ahead of the schedule -- June 2023. BPC sources said that the new system will save Tk 800 crore annually.

Bangladesh annually imports 80 million tonnes of crude and refined petroleum, nearly 1.2 million tonnes of refined oil. Imports are expected to rise significantly for a number of fuel-fired power plants.


