AL not in touch with BNP’s partner Jamaat: Hasan

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said the government has no 'communication' with BNP's partner Jamaat-e-Islami. He said that AL does not see any need to keep in touch with this party.Hasan Mahmud spoke about this in a views exchange meeting with journalists at the Secretariat on the first working day after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. He said Jamaat was allowed to hold rallies as a political party.However, he strongly refuted any alliance between the government and Jamaat, dismissing claims made by the BNP as baseless and fabricated.On June 10, the rally of Jamaat was held at Engineers Institution in Dhaka after a decade. Since that programme, various interpretations have been raised in political circle.Among them, on June 30 in Thakurgaon, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Jamaat's communication with the government is now clear."In response to this, Jamaat Acting Secretary General ATM Masum said in a statement, "People are disappointed by the statement of BNP Secretary General. Jamaat-e-Islami never engages in politics by conniving or communicating with fascists, dictators and oppressors, there is no question of doing so."Hasan Mahmud said, "The comment that Mirza Fakhrul made about the party has been denied by the Jamaat. Jamaat has no contact with us."The Minister also highlighted the shifting tactics of the BNP in their recent movements, and said its primary objective remains to create chaos in the country and manipulate elections.Over the past year, the BNP has been involved in disruptive activities across the nation, attempting to devalue the electoral process, he added.Additionally, the Minister highlighted that the country's reserves are experiencing notable growth, saying the economic condition of the country is expected to improve in the upcoming days.Addressing the issue of syndicates exploiting the country's crisis period, Hasan Mahmud said the government has already taken appropriate actions against them.