Monday, 3 July, 2023, 3:04 PM
Home Back Page

BGB hauls smuggled goods worth Tk 184.36cr in June

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent


Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Sunday said they seized various types of smuggled goods, arms and ammunition worth Tk 184.36 crore in June in drives in the country's border areas and other places.

The seized items include gold weighing 11.2kg, silver weighing 14.2kg, 1,70,599 cosmetic items, 7,168 imitation jewellery, 22,320 saris, 2,658 three pieces/lehengas/bed-sheets/blankets, 1,793 readymade garments, 2,526 cubic feet of timber, 8,529 cubic feet of timber, 2 touchstone idols, 60kg turtle bones, 725kg gamaxin powder, 6 trucks, 14 pickups, 2 buses, 3 private cars/microbuses, 18 CNG/easy-bikes and 86 motorcycles, according to BGB.
The recovered arms include one pistol, two magazines, one mortar shell, 16 rounds of bullet and 10kg of petrol bomb-making powder.

A large quantity of narcotics was also seized by the BGB last month. The seized drugs include 1,461,016 Yaba pills, 7.390kg crystal meth (ice), 26.03kg of heroin, 15,374 bottles of Phensedyl, 16,793 bottles of foreign liquor, 3,539 cans of beer, 917 intoxicating injections/tablets, 2,546 Enegra/Senegra tablets, 2,102 bottles of Eskuf syrup, 1,510 bottles of Mkdil/Kofidil, 10,34,889 pieces of various types of medicines and 1,29,417 other tablets.


