Monday, 3 July, 2023, 3:04 PM
Constable Murder

DB arrest 4 suspects

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Staff Correspondent

Police have arrested four people in connection with the murder of Constable Moniruzzaman Talukdar in Dhaka.

The suspects were arrested between Saturday night and Sunday morning in the capital, according to Md Golam Sobur, Deputy Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Detective) Tejgaon Division.

One of the suspects has confessed to being directly involved in the murder, he said. The involvement of the three others is being investigated. The police official said that the three are robbers and the murder was linked to a robbery.

"Three to four people were involved in the killing of the policeman," Sobur said.

He was unable to divulge the identity of the detainees, but said that law enforcers are working to arrest all of those involved in the killing.

Constable Moniruzzaman had returned to Dhaka from his native Sherpur on Saturday after his Eid break and was headed to the Tejgaon Railway Station Traffic Office when he was killed in a knife attack.


