Rampal Power Plant shut down for maintenance

BAGERHAT, July 2: Power production at Rampal Thermal Power Plant in Bagerhat district has been suspended since Friday night due to maintenance work.Syed Ekramullah, Managing Director of Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company (BIFPCL), said the energy production at the power plant halted at 8:45pm on Friday due to inspection and maintenance work."We have suspended the production due to maintenance, inspection work and technical glitch from June 30 night and we'll try to resume the production on June 4,5 or 6," he said. �UNB