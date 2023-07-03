Video
Monday, 3 July, 2023
3 children drown in boat capsize

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Our Correspondent


SUNAMGANJ, Jul 2: Three of a family drowned in a boat capsize in a water-body in Gobindapur in Sunamganj on Sunday noon.
The deceased were daughters of Sohel Ahmed of Gobindapur village-- Tonni, 12, Tanni, 8, and his son Robiul, 3.

Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Ikhtier Uddin Chowdhury said the three children were in Kharcha haor in the morning to catch fish.

At one stage, the boat carrying them sank in the Haor due to inclement weather.

On information, a team of divers from local firefighting units rushed to the spot and recovered the  bodies.


