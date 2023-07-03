Offices re-open with poor presence after Eid holidays







Though the offices opened, attendance in the offices, especially in the government offices was very poor. On the other hand, those who attended offices were seen busy exchanging Eid greetings and pleasantries with each others. As a result, official work remained almost suspended.



Most of the officials and employees haven't attended offices due leave taken along with the holidays, so that they can stay and pass some more time with their families in the villages. Those who have attended offices have left office after staying a little while as most of them have gone to offices directly from their village home. After ensuring office attendance, they left for home for refreshment and rest.

In the Secretariat, the ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers and high officials were seen busy in exchanging views and distributing sweetmeats. Some of them were seen embracing their subordinates and employees at their offices.



On the first day of office after Eid, Raod Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, also General Secretary of ruling Awami League (AL), Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, also Joint General Secretary of AL, and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, former organizing secretary of AL attended their Secretariat offices.



They exchanged greetings and views with the officials and employees of their ministries and subordinate offices. They also exchanged views with the media and talked on various issues including political matters.



While talking to media at his Secretariat office, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said that the upcoming general election will be held as per the Constitution and laws of the country. The elections wouldn't be held in accordance with any one's prescription.



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said people have celebrated the Eid holiday smoothly without any fear as the country's law and order situation was normal. Thousands of people have left city without any hazard and also returned. There was no traffic hazard on the highways and various routes.



Rejecting the complaints of the oppositions about ruling Awami League's relation with Jamaat-e Islami, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said Awami League doesn't have any relation with the party which is a platform of anti-liberation war forces and AL doesn't need to have relation with them. Rather, it has relation with BNP and the BNP secretary general admitted about the connection.



State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said that the home-bound people could travel to their homes and return to their workplaces during Eid peacefully as everything was smooth and fair. There was no traffic congestions on the highways and waterways like the previous years. More people have sacrificed animals than before.



