

MoFA officials, 4 diplomats pay tributes to Holey Artisan terrorists attack victims



Italy embassy in Dhaka held a memorial ceremony attended by Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy here Helen LaFave to mark the seventh anniversary of the Holey Artisan Bakery attack.



Director General (South East Asia) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representing Bangladesh government, placed a floral wreath and observed a minute's silence on the occasion, a Foreign Ministry press release said in Dhaka on Sunday.

In his brief remarks, the Director General paid deepest respect to the memory of the victims and reiterated the unswerving commitment of the Government of Bangladesh for 'zero tolerance' to terrorism.



He also thanked Italy, Japan and India for their continued and steadfast support towards the developmental strides of Bangladesh.



Later, the dignitaries also visited the Holey Artisan Bakery to pay their respect and homage to the 20 innocent victims of the tragedy that unfolded there on this day in 2016. Foreign Ministry officials along with diplomats from Italy, Japan, India and the US paid deep respect to the memory of the victims of the Holey Artisan terrorist attack.Italy embassy in Dhaka held a memorial ceremony attended by Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy here Helen LaFave to mark the seventh anniversary of the Holey Artisan Bakery attack.Director General (South East Asia) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representing Bangladesh government, placed a floral wreath and observed a minute's silence on the occasion, a Foreign Ministry press release said in Dhaka on Sunday.In his brief remarks, the Director General paid deepest respect to the memory of the victims and reiterated the unswerving commitment of the Government of Bangladesh for 'zero tolerance' to terrorism.He also thanked Italy, Japan and India for their continued and steadfast support towards the developmental strides of Bangladesh.Later, the dignitaries also visited the Holey Artisan Bakery to pay their respect and homage to the 20 innocent victims of the tragedy that unfolded there on this day in 2016.