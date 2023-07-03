Offices resume after Eid holidays

RAJSHAHI, July 2: All the government, semi-government and private offices including banks and financial institutions resumed on Sunday after the Eid vacation.



Attendance in the City Bhaban, the offices of divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner, Rail Bhaban, water development board, sericulture building, RAKUB headquarters, RDA Bhaban, Barendra Bhaban, RMP headquarters, Roads and Highway building and DASCOH Foundation were almost full as most of the officers and employees returned from their native homes. �BSS



