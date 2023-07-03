Video
Monday, 3 July, 2023
Vessel with goods for Rooppur plant docks at Mongla port

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

BAGERHAT, Jul 02: A vessel with consignments for the Rooppur Power Plant (NPP) in Pabna has arrived at Mongla port.

The ship-'MV Liberty Harvest' carrying goods weighing 1137.449 MT docked at the port's jetty no 7 on Sunday afternoon, said Biplab Khan, manager of HSR Ocean Traders- the ship's local shipping agent.

The goods are being unloaded from the ship and securely stored in the port's shed area. Once completed, these machinery units will be transported by road to the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, he said.

Earlier, MV Anka Sky arrived at Mongla Port on May 29, transporting goods directly from Russia for the plant. On May 6, another foreign vessel named MV Anka Sun arrived at Mongla Port.

On April 25, the MV Yamal Orlan arrived at Mongla Port with goods for the project. Preceding the MV Yamal Orlan, the MV Dragonball and MV Kamilla had also made deliveries.

Recently, the United States of America has imposed a ban on 69 ships operated by seven shipping companies. Only ships not included in the ban are now directly arriving at Mongla Port from Russia. On the other hand, the vessels that fall under the restriction list are currently transiting through India before reaching Mongla Port.     �UNB


