Monday, 3 July, 2023, 3:03 PM
Husband arrested for allegedly killing wife in city

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Palash, the main accused in the sensational Anija Khatun (wife) murder case in Shahjadpur of Sirajganj, from Darus Salam area of Mirpur in the capital.

The arrestee was identified as Md Palash Pramanik, 44, son of Lalmon Pramanik of Sirajganj district. The murder took place on June 19, 2023 during a quarrel between Palash and the victim Anija Khatun, wife of the accused, over the repayment of loan from an NGO.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-1conducted a drive in Darus Salam Police Station area of the city at around 1:00 am on Sunday and arrested the main accused of Anija Khatun's murder case. RAB-1 Additional Superintendent of Police Senior Assistant Director (Acting Media Officer) Md. Nazmul Haque said.

He said that one national identity card, one mobile phone, one SIM card and Tk190 cash were recovered from the accused.
Later, during a preliminary interrogation of RAB, he confessed to be involved in the murder.     �BSS


