Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 July, 2023, 3:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BD logs 2 new dengue deaths, 509 new cases

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Two more people died from dengue in the 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to 52 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 509 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, DGHS said.

Of the new patients, 224 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it.

A total of 1,388 patients, including 966 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 8, 757 dengue cases, 7,317 recoveries this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MoFA officials, 4 diplomats pay tributes to Holey Artisan terrorists attack victims
Offices resume after Eid holidays
Vessel with goods for Rooppur plant docks at Mongla port
Husband arrested for allegedly killing wife in city
BD logs 2 new dengue deaths, 509 new cases
Sheikh Hasina is working to make Bangladesh a smart one: Shahab Uddin
Body of ship worker recovered from engine room in Jhalokati
COAST Foundation distributes assistance among affected of fishing trawler accident


Latest News
Rampal power plant shut for 3 days
Man's throat-slit body recovered from jute field in Jhenidah
Trade through Sonamasjid land port resumes
36 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BSMMU doctors to abstain from work indifinitely for wage hike
3 people killed in C'nawabganj lightnings
Fulfil needs of people who elected you: PM
Minor girl raped, killed in Rajshahi; suspect held
Import-export through Hili land port resumes
Rajshahi, Sylhet city mayors sworn in
Most Read News
Walton-Intel holds tech gala night with business partners
Four held over police constable murder in city
Offices, banks reopen after Eid holidays
Remittance inflow hits record high in June
First return hajj flight to arrive Dhaka on Monday
My target is to change countrymen's fate: PM
Sylhet low-lying areas inundated, heavy rains may cause flood
Govt orders to stop buying cars, aircraft, ships, acquiring land
DU celebrates 103rd founding anniversary
Flood water deluges low-lying areas in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft