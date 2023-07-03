BD logs 2 new dengue deaths, 509 new cases







With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to 52 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



During the period, 509 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, DGHS said.

Of the new patients, 224 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it.



A total of 1,388 patients, including 966 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 8, 757 dengue cases, 7,317 recoveries this year.



The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. �UNB



