Sheikh Hasina is working to make Bangladesh a smart one: Shahab Uddin







"Bangladesh will be a smart country under her leadership. But some countries started conspiracy. They think that if this government remains in power, they will not be able to turn the country into a failed state like Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria," he said.



"Therefore, Bangladesh Awami League under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should be brought to power for the development of Bangladesh," he added.

The Environment Minister was speaking as the chief guest at an event at Barlekha Upazila Parishad Auditorium of Moulvibazar for distribution of educational materials to students, sewing machines to helpless and distressed women, and poultry and cows and homestead materials to small ethnic groups, a ministry press release said.



He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the mother of humanity and she keeps poultry and pigeons like a common householder.



"She knows well how to help people. As per her plan, various materials including sewing machines are being provided to improve the standard of living of the people. By using these they can educate their children and increase the family income," Shahab Uddin said.



Barlekha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sunjit Kumar Chanda presided over the event while Barlekha Upazila Parishad Chairman Shoeb Ahmad and Barlekha Municipality Mayor Abul Imam Md Kamran Chowdhury were present, among others. �BSS



