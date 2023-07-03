Video
Monday, 3 July, 2023
Body of ship worker recovered from engine room in Jhalokati

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

JHALOKATI, July 02: The Coast Guard has recovered the body of a ship worker who went missing after the fire incident in OT Sagar Nandini-2 in sugandha river adjacent to Padma-Meghna Petroleum Depot in Jhalokati.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Salam Hridoy, 27. He was the cruiserman of the ship.

The charred body was recovered from the corner of the ship's second engine room at 3:00pm on Sunday.

The second floor of the ship, including the master bridge, fell into the river after an explosion inside the engine room at 2:00pm on Saturday, leaving four people injured who are currently undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina Burn Unit in Dhaka.

The fire service, naval police and Jhalokati district police are providing all-out support to rescue the missing, said Lt Gen (retd) Md Safayet Arbor, who is conducting the operation in the coast guard.

Deputy Director of the Department of Environment AHM Rashedul said that no oil was emitted from the ship and there is no threat to the environment.

Deputy Commissioner Farah Gul Nijhum and Superintendent of Police Mohammad Afrozul Haque Tutul have been monitoring the incident and taking necessary measures since then.     �UNB


