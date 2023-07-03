Ensure safe return journey of Eid holiday makers







However, as monsoon has set in with its full fury, from bus, train drivers to captains of steamers and launches will have to follow extra-precautionary measures to prevent all avoidable accidents.



Lest we forget, last year's Eid-ul-Adha festival had marked the highest number of road accidents in the past 7 years by registering at least 398 deaths and 774 critically injured from 319 accidents according to Jatri Kalyan Samiti (JKS) sources. All accidents took place during pre and post Eid holiday periods.

We don't expect repetition of the same scenario this time.



Not only Eid time, road accidents have shot up at an alarming rate in recent years - traffic, road, waterways and rail authorities are also noticeably failing to ensure passengers' safe back and forth journeys. Unfortunately, it is noticed that there is zero accountability, as far as the accidents are concerned.



Whatever the actual reasons may be for higher number of death figure in this festival season time around - the shocking truth is that our roads are among the most unsafe in the world. And the number of road accidents officially recorded appears at the top of any global list - with or without Eid seasons.



As far as solutions to bring down road accidents during return Eid journeys are concerned, we believe, more than enough has been penned, discussed and advised by experts about dos and don'ts. But there is a long list of monitoring and regulatory problems that need to be addressed as the quickest possible ways.



Now that Eid holidays are over, we call on our road and traffic authorities to ensure safe journey of holiday makers.



Against the backdrop of heavy rainfall coupled with gusty wind erupting every now and then, transport and traffic authorities must ensure that roads are in good and safe condition. All public and private transport vehicles must be fit and driven only by skilled drivers with valid licenses.



Since a huge number of people will avail of river routes, water authorities concerned must ensure that launches and ferries are safe for commuting. Moreover, over-crowding which often is the key reason for roads and waterways accidents must be deterred.



Positively enough, number of road accidents claiming lives and injuring passengers during homebound journey of this year's Eid festivals has been comparatively lesser to last year. But there is no room to remain complacent when it comes to bring down the intensity of road accidents occurring in the country.



We advise to open temporary control rooms along our highways and in all districts - up until holiday makers safely make their return journeys back to the city. Highway and industrial police units may well join in to strengthen the traffic control mechanism.



Eid-ul-Adha holidays are officially over. Now it is time for holiday makers to return either to their homes or passing abodes. As millions will start returning to Dhaka from today, it is imperative to ensure their safe return journey.However, as monsoon has set in with its full fury, from bus, train drivers to captains of steamers and launches will have to follow extra-precautionary measures to prevent all avoidable accidents.Lest we forget, last year's Eid-ul-Adha festival had marked the highest number of road accidents in the past 7 years by registering at least 398 deaths and 774 critically injured from 319 accidents according to Jatri Kalyan Samiti (JKS) sources. All accidents took place during pre and post Eid holiday periods.We don't expect repetition of the same scenario this time.Not only Eid time, road accidents have shot up at an alarming rate in recent years - traffic, road, waterways and rail authorities are also noticeably failing to ensure passengers' safe back and forth journeys. Unfortunately, it is noticed that there is zero accountability, as far as the accidents are concerned.Whatever the actual reasons may be for higher number of death figure in this festival season time around - the shocking truth is that our roads are among the most unsafe in the world. And the number of road accidents officially recorded appears at the top of any global list - with or without Eid seasons.As far as solutions to bring down road accidents during return Eid journeys are concerned, we believe, more than enough has been penned, discussed and advised by experts about dos and don'ts. But there is a long list of monitoring and regulatory problems that need to be addressed as the quickest possible ways.Now that Eid holidays are over, we call on our road and traffic authorities to ensure safe journey of holiday makers.Against the backdrop of heavy rainfall coupled with gusty wind erupting every now and then, transport and traffic authorities must ensure that roads are in good and safe condition. All public and private transport vehicles must be fit and driven only by skilled drivers with valid licenses.Since a huge number of people will avail of river routes, water authorities concerned must ensure that launches and ferries are safe for commuting. Moreover, over-crowding which often is the key reason for roads and waterways accidents must be deterred.Positively enough, number of road accidents claiming lives and injuring passengers during homebound journey of this year's Eid festivals has been comparatively lesser to last year. But there is no room to remain complacent when it comes to bring down the intensity of road accidents occurring in the country.We advise to open temporary control rooms along our highways and in all districts - up until holiday makers safely make their return journeys back to the city. Highway and industrial police units may well join in to strengthen the traffic control mechanism.