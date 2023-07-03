Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 July, 2023, 3:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Reduce price of sanitary napkins

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Most women in Bangladesh do not use sanitary napkins. Due to social taboos, use of cloth, sense of shame, high cost and lack of awareness, women are reluctant to use sanitary napkins. Period (menstruation or menstruation), is a biological process and the menstrual cycle is part of the female reproductive process. Sanitary napkins are used during periods to stay clean and avoid health risks.

Health experts say, apart from various problems on the skin of the woman's uterine face, uterine infection can occur due to neglect of hygiene during periods. Periods (menses or menstruation) are not a curse, a birth trait or a social disorder. It is a woman's ability to bear children.

Women traditionally use cloth, cotton and tissue to protect their health during menstruation. But the use of these cloths, cotton and tissue does not ensure protection of women's reproductive health. In addition, health experts have warned against these uses.

Apart from the lack of awareness behind not using sanitary napkins, a big problem now is the excessive cost of sanitary napkins. Due to high prices in the market, middle class women refrain from using sanitary napkins

In the current market, the price of sanitary napkins of different domestic and foreign companies starts from 120 taka to 250 taka and 300 taka. This maybe is normal for affluent families but it is very difficult for poor families. Therefore, the government should reduce the price of these special products used daily by women. Besides, free sanitary napkins should be distributed to women students in educational institutions. This will make the students aware and create awareness in the society.

Md. Maruf Hassan Bhiuyan
Feni



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure safe return journey of Eid holiday makers
Reduce price of sanitary napkins
Focus on capacity building of root-level institutions
Eid greetings to all our readers
Promote use of biogas
Now spices get costlier before Eid
Children’s diabetes should not be overlooked
No major breakthrough in Paris climate summit


Latest News
Rampal power plant shut for 3 days
Man's throat-slit body recovered from jute field in Jhenidah
Trade through Sonamasjid land port resumes
36 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BSMMU doctors to abstain from work indifinitely for wage hike
3 people killed in C'nawabganj lightnings
Fulfil needs of people who elected you: PM
Minor girl raped, killed in Rajshahi; suspect held
Import-export through Hili land port resumes
Rajshahi, Sylhet city mayors sworn in
Most Read News
Walton-Intel holds tech gala night with business partners
Four held over police constable murder in city
Offices, banks reopen after Eid holidays
Remittance inflow hits record high in June
First return hajj flight to arrive Dhaka on Monday
My target is to change countrymen's fate: PM
Sylhet low-lying areas inundated, heavy rains may cause flood
Govt orders to stop buying cars, aircraft, ships, acquiring land
DU celebrates 103rd founding anniversary
Flood water deluges low-lying areas in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft