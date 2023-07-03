Reduce price of sanitary napkins







Most women in Bangladesh do not use sanitary napkins. Due to social taboos, use of cloth, sense of shame, high cost and lack of awareness, women are reluctant to use sanitary napkins. Period (menstruation or menstruation), is a biological process and the menstrual cycle is part of the female reproductive process. Sanitary napkins are used during periods to stay clean and avoid health risks.



Health experts say, apart from various problems on the skin of the woman's uterine face, uterine infection can occur due to neglect of hygiene during periods. Periods (menses or menstruation) are not a curse, a birth trait or a social disorder. It is a woman's ability to bear children.

Women traditionally use cloth, cotton and tissue to protect their health during menstruation. But the use of these cloths, cotton and tissue does not ensure protection of women's reproductive health. In addition, health experts have warned against these uses.



Apart from the lack of awareness behind not using sanitary napkins, a big problem now is the excessive cost of sanitary napkins. Due to high prices in the market, middle class women refrain from using sanitary napkins



In the current market, the price of sanitary napkins of different domestic and foreign companies starts from 120 taka to 250 taka and 300 taka. This maybe is normal for affluent families but it is very difficult for poor families. Therefore, the government should reduce the price of these special products used daily by women. Besides, free sanitary napkins should be distributed to women students in educational institutions. This will make the students aware and create awareness in the society.



Md. Maruf Hassan Bhiuyan

Feni



