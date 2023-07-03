

Deterrence in growing divorce rate Currently, various reasons for divorce are observed in the society. For example, the number of divorces is increasing due to unequal marriage, lack of respect between husband and wife, cheating, ambition, alienation, dowry, relationship tension etc. In this context, the girl's parents hear complaints like verbal arguments with the husband, disobedient behavior of the husband, not respecting the husband enough and having a close relationship with the boy friend.



Nowadays, we are more familiar with the word divorce. Every now and then news of divorce is everywhere. Divorce is the worst halal act in Islam. But people are discouraged from doing so. And if it is not possible to remove yourself from the divorce even after taking all the means, then it is allowed. When a situation like' divorce' appears in front, all the feelings of married life are lost in a moment. It is difficult to accept when such events happen in the life of especially loved ones and relatives.



The number of divorces is increasing day by day in our society. It can be called a social epidemic. The dream of happiness and sorrow in family life is common and natural. The mindset of understanding each other and making concessions between husband and wife can transform the family into a happy family. Those relationships that do not have the mentality to give this much concession is moving towards divorce today.

Divorce has become fashionable these days! Many do not consider such a big and difficult decision has not been easy. Couples easily take difficult decisions like divorce even on very small issues. It seems that it is as easy as usual! In fact, behind this ease of divorce, some trends and traditions in the current society are also encouraging it. Society and sociality have been following its ancient customs for ages.



A youth society usually the elite persons of this society follow most what the youth society is doing. Be it clothing, behavior, actions or some new update of culture etc. Who doesn't love movies? The story of the movie of only two to two and a half hours is like a real life, the actors show everything. Healthy movies are also a great medicine for building a healthy society. After all, stars are always under the spotlight. It is the nature of newspapers to make a fuss about anything they do. And there is no lack of interest of common people and fans about these. Their marriage, house, family, children all become food for discussion of fans. And the manners, clothes and speech of these actors are followed by the youth.



It is very sad to say that many young people who follow this youth society are also following their personal lives. In the personal life of heroes and heroines, many have survived divorce. The number of star divorces is also not low. Such news is constantly published in print newspapers or mass media in colorful bold spots. Followers or youth society are getting to know about the divorce of their favorite stars and without realizing it, many people are reflecting on it in their personal life as well, thinking that divorce is very easy. So many people are easily taking difficult decisions like divorce in many small family problems.



Divorce can be done by either married woman or man. Generally women face more problems after divorce than men. There is no danger if the divorced woman remarries later or stays in parents' house and brings children with her. The life of the woman started anew in this case. Many divorced women are the burden of their parents' houses. They do not have social status. They are humiliated by relatives constantly



Many people accept such a decision of life and sacrifice their lives without being able to accept the rest of their lives as a neglected person in the society under the shelter of their fathers or brothers. A well-arranged life comes to an end for many. If such an incident occurs in someone's life, one should be patient and try hard to rearrange the life. Don't be discouraged and defeated by life. It is more difficult to make the path of life to be managed properly. The most successful people to date are those who initially failed, stumbling through life. After 27 years in prison, the apartheid leader of history, Nelson Mandela, has regained political power. Patience and bravery and prudence take people to great heights. Danger may come, so it is wise to move forward with strong morale instead of retreating in fear of danger.



Divorce is not always a permanent solution. Before deciding to divorce, you should think several times how to get out of this decision. It is better to sustain with the family. It is difficult to get back a lost family. Most of the divorced women are burdened and neglected by the family-society. One should think at least ten times how rational the decision of divorce is being before rushing towards a carefree life.



In all cases, the mentality of giving concessions should be created. Publicity should be increased in the society about the ill effects of divorce. Divorce should be socially discouraged. Not all women make the decision to divorce out of whims. Many make such a decision when there is no point of return. In the end, divorced women are not disgraced in the society. Everyone should give all kinds of support to them.



The writer is an advocate and columnist, Judge Court, Khulna



