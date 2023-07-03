Unpaid bills halt rawhide purchase in Joypurhat





JOYPURHAT, July 2: Leather traders in the district are experiencing disarray in purchasing rawhides due to lack of capitals.Their previous bills of crores of Taka are lying with tanners in Dhaka. They are apprehending, if not purchased now, raw hides will go to smugglers.On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, usually raw hides worth about Tk 100 crore are supplied to warehouses in Joypurhat. But this year, there was no preparation of the warehouses for sending hides to Dhaka.Due to dismal market price of leather, and about Tk 25 crore is due with Dhaka's tanners, they didn't take risk of further lose-making. The pending bills have made many traders destitute.In this backdrop, leather traders of Joypurhat have found it emergency with the government to intervene in protecting the leather industry.A visit found no preparation in warehouses in the areas like Arafat Nagar and Amtali in the town, Panchbibi Upazila's Railgate area, and Akkelpur Upazila's Hajipara area.Local leather traders said, Dhaka's tannery owners didn't clear dues of last several years. Besides, they added, seasonal raw hide traders are purchasing hides at higher rates than fixed by Dhaka's tanners. It has got them into the disarray.They further said, hide smuggling out is likely as Joypurhat is a bordering district. This disarray has also been caused by price hike of salt and higher labour cost.They demanded payments of their dues and easy loans from commercial banks.Leather trader Golzar Hossain said, they kept prepared their warehouses targeting the Eid, but unpaid bills have made them unable to purchase hides. Even they couldn't avail new loans because of default loans.Dhaka's tannery owners make purchases of hides by forming syndicate, and they also pay bills in small amount through syndicate, he added.Per piece goat hide is selling at Tk 5-20 in Joypurhat while cow one at Tk 100-400.Leather trader at Panchbibi Ohedul Hossain Chhoton said, hide trafficking is likely.District Leather Trader Association President Shamim Ahmed said, the leather industry will sustain if necessary measures are taken to keep salt price stable dues paid and hide trafficking checked.Commander of Joypurhat BGB-20 Lieutenant Colonel Rafiqul Islam said, all measures have been taken to check hide trafficking. Border trafficking routes have been put under vigilance, he added.