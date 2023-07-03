

'Govt firm to promote land management system'



"Country's 100 per cent land management system has already been digitalised under the prudent and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and country's marginal people are now getting facilities from the digitalisation of the land management system", he also said.



Land Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman said this while he was addressing a view-exchange meeting with people of different classes and professionals including government officials at the hallroom of the Circuit House of the town as the chief guest.

The function was held at the arrangement of the district administration with Divisional Commissioner of Rangpur Md Habibur Rahman in the chair.



Moderated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Oliur Rahman, the function was also addressed, among others, by Superintendent of Police Kamal Hossain, Zila Parishad Chairman Abu Bakar Siddique, Principal of Gaibandha Government College Professor Khalilur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, freedom fighters Mahmudul Haque Sahzada and Ali Akbar Miah, president of district Puja celebration Committee, ex-principal Paresh Chandra Sarker, social and development worker Abdus Salam and NGO activist Ashraful Alam.



The speakers, in their speech, presented various land management problems in the district, and sought cooperation and intervention from the land secretary to resolve these as early as possible considering the people's interest.



Land secretary said the government is working sincerely to build Smart Bangladesh by 2041, a farsighted vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



To materialise the vision, the offices of land ministry would be turned into smart offices; he said, adding that the effort is going on in this regard.



GAIBANDHA, July 2: Land Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman at a function here on Sunday said the government is determined to promote land management system of the country and make land services easier for the people."Country's 100 per cent land management system has already been digitalised under the prudent and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and country's marginal people are now getting facilities from the digitalisation of the land management system", he also said.Land Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman said this while he was addressing a view-exchange meeting with people of different classes and professionals including government officials at the hallroom of the Circuit House of the town as the chief guest.The function was held at the arrangement of the district administration with Divisional Commissioner of Rangpur Md Habibur Rahman in the chair.Moderated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Oliur Rahman, the function was also addressed, among others, by Superintendent of Police Kamal Hossain, Zila Parishad Chairman Abu Bakar Siddique, Principal of Gaibandha Government College Professor Khalilur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, freedom fighters Mahmudul Haque Sahzada and Ali Akbar Miah, president of district Puja celebration Committee, ex-principal Paresh Chandra Sarker, social and development worker Abdus Salam and NGO activist Ashraful Alam.The speakers, in their speech, presented various land management problems in the district, and sought cooperation and intervention from the land secretary to resolve these as early as possible considering the people's interest.Land secretary said the government is working sincerely to build Smart Bangladesh by 2041, a farsighted vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.To materialise the vision, the offices of land ministry would be turned into smart offices; he said, adding that the effort is going on in this regard.